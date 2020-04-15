You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rock Island County expecting big drop in sales tax revenues
topical

Rock Island County expecting big drop in sales tax revenues

Rock Island County is about to feel the brunt of COVID-19 from lost sales tax revenue of businesses closed because of the pandemic. 

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert told board members on Wednesday that supplemental sales tax revenues are expected to drop dramatically in the coming months. 

Don Johnston was the only board member absent during the teleconference committee of the whole meeting.

"Obviously, going forward into March and April sales tax is going to drastically be reduced simply because of the closure of a lot of (businesses)," Ewert said. "We will probably start feeling the effects of that in June or July, somewhere around there.

"At some point, we'll need to make it up."

Ewert said property tax bills would be mailed to homeowners May 11, with first-quarter taxes due June 10.

Unlike other Illinois counties, Rock Island County is not delaying the due date for property taxes because it is one of the few counties in Illinois that collects taxes in four installments, Ewert said. 

"That is one thing we are not going to be doing," she said. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Second person dies in Scott County from COVID-19
Local News

Second person dies in Scott County from COVID-19

  • Updated

An elderly person age 81 or older, became the second person to die from COVID-19 in Scott County, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday.

There were no other additional deaths reported in the Quad-Cities at Tuesday’s press briefing hosted by the Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments. Rock Island has four, Muscatine County two.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News