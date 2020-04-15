Rock Island County expecting big drop in sales tax revenues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rock Island County is about to feel the brunt of COVID-19 from lost sales tax revenue of businesses closed because of the pandemic.

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert told board members on Wednesday that supplemental sales tax revenues are expected to drop dramatically in the coming months.

Don Johnston was the only board member absent during the teleconference committee of the whole meeting.

"Obviously, going forward into March and April sales tax is going to drastically be reduced simply because of the closure of a lot of (businesses)," Ewert said. "We will probably start feeling the effects of that in June or July, somewhere around there.

"At some point, we'll need to make it up."

Ewert said property tax bills would be mailed to homeowners May 11, with first-quarter taxes due June 10.

Unlike other Illinois counties, Rock Island County is not delaying the due date for property taxes because it is one of the few counties in Illinois that collects taxes in four installments, Ewert said.

"That is one thing we are not going to be doing," she said.

