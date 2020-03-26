Rock Island County has fourth case of COVID-19

Rock Island County health officials said today a man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19 and is the fourth official case in Rock Island County.

He is being treated in a local hospital.

No additional information is available due to federal privacy laws.

Illinois now has 2,538 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.

Iowa Department of Public also announced four new cases in Scott County confirmed today. They include one elderly and three people between ages 41-60. Iowa now has 179 positive cases, and one death.

