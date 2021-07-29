Rock Island County has spent more than $200,000 on efforts to raze old courthouse as demolition remains stalled

Efforts to demolish the old Rock Island County courthouse remain stalled as the county works to complete a lengthy regulatory process required by the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.

Meanwhile, Rock Island County has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees fighting preservationists in order to raze the building.

According to documents, the county has paid $212,000 to Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton & Noe, the legal firm hired to defend it against efforts by preservationists to save the historic building, 210 15th St., Rock Island.

"Legal counsel has been in communication with Illinois DNR," Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said. "At this point, I'm hopeful that the consultation process will be wrapping up in the near future, which will allow the county to move forward with plans for the (courthouse) site."

Brunk said there is nothing that can be done at this point to stop demolition.

"I would be surprised if we are looking at too much further out," he said. "I think all the questions have been answered and we are to the point where I would anticipate (demolition) would be sooner rather than later."