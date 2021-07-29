Rock Island County has spent more than $200,000 on efforts to raze old courthouse as demolition remains stalled

Efforts to demolish the old Rock Island County courthouse remain stalled as the county works to complete a lengthy regulatory process required by the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act.
Meanwhile, Rock Island County has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees fighting preservationists in order to raze the building.
According to documents, the county has paid $212,000 to Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton & Noe, the legal firm hired to defend it against efforts by preservationists to save the historic building, 210 15th St., Rock Island.
"Legal counsel has been in communication with Illinois DNR," Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said. "At this point, I'm hopeful that the consultation process will be wrapping up in the near future, which will allow the county to move forward with plans for the (courthouse) site."
Brunk said there is nothing that can be done at this point to stop demolition.
"I would be surprised if we are looking at too much further out," he said. "I think all the questions have been answered and we are to the point where I would anticipate (demolition) would be sooner rather than later."
The last option to save the courthouse may have disappeared in March when county board members voted against selling the building to developer Joe Lemon, who needed to provide proof of ownership to the General Services Administration for the agency to consider the building as the next federal courthouse for the Central District of Illinois.
Located at the foot of the Centennial Bridge, the massive four-story building has been the subject of litigation, protests, petitions and ongoing comments by residents during county meetings since board members voted in July 2018 to transfer the deed to the Public Building Commission for the purpose of demolition.
The historic courthouse was built between 1895 and 1897 and designed by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis in the Spanish renaissance style. Rock Island stone cutter Charles Larkin constructed the Bedford limestone exterior. Floors in the central rotunda area are made of marble and mosaic tile.
The PBC approved a bid to demolish it in November 2018 from Valley Construction for $430,490. A crane from the construction company has been sitting behind the courthouse since early 2019. PBC Chairman Brent Ganahl said Thursday there have been no costs to the county or taxpayers associated with the crane.
Six plaintiffs filed suit Feb. 6, 2019 against Rock Island County and the Public Building Commission (PBC) to stop demolition of the courthouse.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association and Frederick Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project (which serves as the new courthouse) filed the suit in Rock Island County. Diane Oestreich, a member of the Rock Island Preservation Society, joined as an additional plaintiff in the case as a taxpayer.
Although the lawsuit was dismissed in March 2019, plaintiffs won a temporary restraining order preventing demolition. In July 2020, the Third District Appellate Court ruled that Rock Island County must comply with the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act and the consultation process required by that Act.
The regulatory review is being conducted by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Frank Butterfield, chief operating officer for Landmarks Illinois, said the consultation process has not been completed by the county and demolition is prohibited while that process remains ongoing.
"It is unfortunate that the county board refused to consider or discuss the reuse of the historic county courthouse as a federal courthouse for months, only to hold last-minute meetings leading up to the GSA deadline and vote against the popular reuse concept," Butterfield said. "This represents a pattern by the county board of refusing to hear offers of private reinvestment, while claiming publicly that demolition is the only option available."
Brunk said the county is waiting for the IDNR to provide specific instructions on how the consultation process needs to be concluded, but that part of it requires a recordation of the building.
"It is essentially recording the building for historic posterity; making sure there is a good record of the building itself," Brunk said.
Oestreich sent a letter in January to Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Bob Appleman urging him to "hold a hard line" on razing the courthouse, asking him to require the county to consider renovation and reuse before demolition can be approved.
"There is definite interest in purchase and rehab," Oestreich wrote. "Offers to the county board have been made in the past. But because the county board has refused to issue an RFP or even a process to consider an adaptive reuse, the offers have not been given credence. Courthouse rehab and reuse would be both historically and environmentally a win for taxpayers."
Oestreich said Thursday there still is no good reason for SHPO to give permission to the county to demolish the courthouse.
"It could still be saved if the county would agree to sell to a developer," she said. "The county could put stipulations on the type of reuse. The appellate court ruled against the county's request to demolish."
Oestreich said if the county board was "truly responsible to taxpayers," they would have agreed to support Lemon's proposal to the GSA to turn it into a federal courthouse.