Rock Island County hires Ryan Berger as its first finance director

Rock Island County has hired Ryan Berger as its first director of finance, a position created after $115,000 was stolen through an email scam last June.

Berger was hired as the county's ARPA program manager in January, tasked with overseeing the allocation of $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds distributed by the federal government to the county. He will continue with both roles.

"We are excited to work with Ryan in this new position and look forward to implementing some new ideas, further aligning the county with best practices," County Administrator Jim Grafton said.

Berger resigned as land development manager for Moline in 2020. He was chosen from more than 185 applicants seeking to become finance director. With the assistance of Skywalk Group, the field was narrowed to four top candidates.

Berger earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Illinois University and a master's degree in urban planning from Ball State University. He is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and has more than 13 years of experience managing local, state and federal grants.

"I look forward to working at the forefront, as Rock Island County takes additional steps in maintaining an effective, efficient and transparent financial system," Berger said in a statement. "My goal is to assist the county in a way that ultimately improves the lives of the residents."

"Mr. Berger has proven to be a dedicated and highly motivated team player," County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said in a statement. "We are looking forward to having Mr. Berger bring his fresh ideas and leadership to Rock Island County."

