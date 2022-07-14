Rock Island County in best financial position since 1939

Rock Island County is in its best financial position since 1939.

Board members gave themselves a round of applause during their Wednesday night meeting in celebration of the news.

"This is the highest and fastest growing balance ever in history, as far back as I have records to 1939," said County Auditor April Palmer. "In 1939, they only had enough cash available to fund 57% of expenses."

Palmer said she conducted a spot analysis of historical records, pulling from several audits over a period of decades. By comparison, 2022 is turning out to be a very good year for the county.

Palmer said expenses in 2021 were $24 million. After paying all expenses through this June, Palmer said the county still has $21.7 million in cash on hand. Additional revenues like cannabis sales tax and internet sales tax have helped make a difference.

"I'm hopeful that this continues," she said. "For this particular snapshot in time, I felt it was important to report to the board that we are finally in a good position. It's not the doom and gloom that has always been reported."

County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said the fund balances were separate from the $27.5 million the county received in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"We were striving for a three-month reserve — the minimum recommended for local governments to have," Brunk said "We are well beyond that at this point. With that, we're able to start addressing items like infrastructure improvements we haven't been able to address for years. That's a testament to a lot of teamwork and the number of difficult decisions the board has had to make in recent years.

"We've had opportunities the board has managed well. It's a matter of making hard decisions and managing opportunities," he said. "Without that teamwork and long-term thinking, the county wouldn't be in the position it's in. We have to think long-term and look at the big picture. There are a lot of functions we have to make sure are funded properly and services are provided."

Palmer said the county's current financial position is the result of hard work by many county elected officials, board members and staff members throughout the years, who have all worked steadily to cut costs and grow revenue.