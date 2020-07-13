Rock Island County leaders approve face mask proclamation

Committee member Lauren Boswell-Loftin welcomed the proclamation.

"I am fully in support of the proclamation," Boswell-Loftin said. "I'm proud of the state of Illinois, and we see Illinois is one of the few states with (coronavirus) numbers not rising. We don't want to emulate Florida. If this is way to support our governor, then I support that. I sit on the health board too, so I see the case numbers as they affect Rock Island County.

"Our proclamation is certainly a sign we want to fight this pandemic the best we can whether it's through face masks or social distancing."

Boswell-Loftin said she was concerned, however, about the challenges face masks present for hearing-impaired persons and their ability to read lips and facial expressions. She hopes a solution will be found to make communication for deaf residents easier while keeping them safe.

"It's still a challenge for the hard-of-hearing community," she said.

County Administrator Jim Snider said after the meeting that the proclamation was a recommendation based on CDC guidance and not a mandate.