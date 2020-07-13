Rock Island County leaders approve face mask proclamation

Rock Island County officials are encouraging residents to wear face masks.
Members of the governance, health and administration committee passed a proclamation Monday morning recommending that all residents and visitors to the county wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus infection.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, 1,234 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, 13 are hospitalized and 30 have died.
The county's proclamation reads in part, "COVID-19 continues to impact individuals, businesses and organizations within Rock Island County and our region.
"In an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities, the county board of Rock Island County does hereby encourage the residents of Rock Island County, as well as visitors to Rock Island County to adhere to all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, including the use of face coverings in public areas, when social distancing is not possible or practical."
Committee member Lauren Boswell-Loftin welcomed the proclamation.
"I am fully in support of the proclamation," Boswell-Loftin said. "I'm proud of the state of Illinois, and we see Illinois is one of the few states with (coronavirus) numbers not rising. We don't want to emulate Florida. If this is way to support our governor, then I support that. I sit on the health board too, so I see the case numbers as they affect Rock Island County.
"Our proclamation is certainly a sign we want to fight this pandemic the best we can whether it's through face masks or social distancing."
Boswell-Loftin said she was concerned, however, about the challenges face masks present for hearing-impaired persons and their ability to read lips and facial expressions. She hopes a solution will be found to make communication for deaf residents easier while keeping them safe.
"It's still a challenge for the hard-of-hearing community," she said.
County Administrator Jim Snider said after the meeting that the proclamation was a recommendation based on CDC guidance and not a mandate.
"I don't believe we have the authority to mandate (face masks); that rests with the governor," Snider said. "My understanding is that type of order would have to come from the state. There is concern on our part, but there are limitations to what (the county) can and can't do."
If the proclamation is approved during Wednesday night's committee of the whole meeting, it will advance to the July 21 board meeting.
