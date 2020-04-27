Rock Island County marks first day with two COVID-19 deaths

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday the deaths of two patients who had COVID-19. It is first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that the county reported two deaths in one day.
The deaths were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. They bring the total number COVID-19 related deaths in Rock Island County to nine, Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said.
“Today is the first day we are reporting more than one death in the county,” Ludwig said. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”
Rock Island County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 382. Nineteen patients are hospitalized.
In Scott County the total number of cases rose to 216 — 10 were confirmed Saturday, two Sunday and eight Monday.
Health officials from both counties again stressed the need to practice social-distancing when in public. They also stressed frequent hand-washing and urged people going out in public to wear some form of protective face covering.
Ludwig pointed to a social-distancing study by University of Maryland that ranked Illinois 18th of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Iowa at 36th.
Illinoisans have been under a stay at home order since March 21 that is scheduled to end May 30. Iowa doesn’t have an official stay-at-home order, but there have been restrictions in place since March. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday she would begin loosening restrictions in 77 counties, not including Scott or Muscatine counties. The previous restrictions will be extended for Scott and 22 other counties until at least May 15.
The District of Columbia and New York ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the list, respectively.
Arizona and Wyoming were at the bottom of the list.
"I would encourage people to stay home and to make essential trips only," said Ed Rivers, the director of the Scott County Health Department. "The number of cases in Scott County have continued to rise."
