Rock Island County NAACP to host series of candidate forums beginning Tuesday

A series of candidate forums, up to four and possibly five, will be held in the coming weeks by the NAACP of Rock Island County, the organization announced Thursday.

The first forum will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock island.

Tuesday’s forum will have candidates Mike Halpin, who is running for state senate, Gregg Johnson and Tom Martens, who are running for state representative. Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is unavailable for this forum.

Another forum will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Rock Island County Sheriff candidates Darren Hart and Patrick Moody and Rock Island County Circuit Clerk candidates Karen Kinney and Marian Stallings-Moore will be in attendance at that forum.

The dates of the other forums will be announced as they are scheduled.

“The NAACP is a non-partisan civil rights organization whose membership is pleased to hold these forums during each major election cycle” said Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, Political Action Chair and Immediate Past President of the NAACP, unit 3268.

All of the forums are free and open to the public.

“Given the tumultuous physical, cultural and political climate in America today, it is imperative that an informed citizenry vote in what may be the most defining election in our country’s history,” said Bonnie Ballard, President of the Rock Island County NAACP.

“The NAACP believes it has a duty to be a vehicle for the distribution of information that will help the people in our districts make decisions that best serves our region’s and country’s interests," she added. "Hence four forums will be conducted to assist voters, Democrats, Republicans or Independents, in their choices."