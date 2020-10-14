Rock Island County offers amnesty on some late traffic and criminal fees

Those with unpaid criminal and traffic fines and fees can avoid having their cases sent to collections if they bring their account current by Oct. 25 under an amnesty program from the Rock Island County circuit clerk's and state's attorney's offices.

Cases referred to collection agencies usually have an additional 30% in fees added, plus interest, as mandated by state statute.

In a joint release by Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, the officials said the court does not receive the additional collections fees. The amnesty period is not for cases already referred to a collection agency, and the fee cannot be removed after it has been referred.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is an excellent opportunity to save the additional amount which could be added and to also avoid their income tax returns from having the debt deducted from any potential (refund)," Weikert and Villarreal said in the release. "We are thrilled to offer this resource to those we serve and are available to assist where possible to make this program as easy as possible to bring the accounts current."