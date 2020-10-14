 Skip to main content
Rock Island County offers amnesty on traffic and criminal fees
Dora Villarreal

The Rock Island County circuit clerk's and state's attorney's offices are offering an amnesty program until Oct. 25 for anyone who has unpaid criminal and traffic fines and fees and brings their account current. 

Once the account is brought current, the resident can avoid their case being referred to a collection agency. Cases referred to collection agencies usually have an additional 30% in fees added, plus interest, as mandated by state statute.

In a joint release by Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert and State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, the officials said the court does not receive the additional collections fees. The amnesty period is not for cases already referred to a collection agency, and the fee cannot be removed after it has been referred.

"This is an excellent opportunity to save the additional amount which could be added and to also avoid their income tax returns from having the debt deducted from any potential return," Weikert and Villarreal said in the release. "We are thrilled to offer this resource to those we serve and are available to assist where possible to make this program as easy as possible to bring the accounts current."

To assist those with unpaid fees, remote or in-person hearings are offered. A payment plan or resuming a delinquent payment plan can be set up during the hearing. Resuming a former payment plan is another way of taking advantage of the program, Weikert and Villarreal said.

Remote hearings are recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic and are the preferred method if a person cannot pay the entire delinquent amount. 

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the amnesty program or who would like to be scheduled to see a payment hearing officer, may send an email to hearingofficer@co.rock-island.il.us, or call 309-558-3538. 

Tammy Weikert

Rock Island County Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert
