Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.

A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.

Members of the county’s finance and personnel committee tabled it, preventing it from advancing to the full board Wednesday night, where it would have been discussed during the committee of the whole meeting.

If the bonuses are eventually approved, full-time employees would receive $2,000 each and part-time employees $500 each. County Administrator Jim Snider said the bonuses would total about $760,000.

Health department and forest preserve employees, which includes Niabi Zoo, would be excluded since they are governed by their own boards.

Committee member Rod Simmer said the matter was unanimously tabled until December.

"I voted to table it for sure. Right now we don't know what money we're going to need for where, and we have to assess our needs," Simmer said. "Our public didn't get bonuses for doing their jobs. They went about their jobs and everybody got the $1,400 stimulus payment. A lot of people lost their jobs. We don't know how much money we will need for other services.