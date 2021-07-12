Rock Island County redistricting pushed back to December

Brunk said Berteau Consulting and Grapple had not yet submitted a recommended map.

"It wasn't long after we entered into this contract that the state changed the rules," he said.

Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke said it was "unfortunate the way (the decision) came down. I know it's a little bit more money than we planned to spend, but I think in the long run, it's obviously something we have to do."

Drue Mielke said the cost was justified because the consulting firm will end up doing more work.

"This will be hard census data," said Committee Chairman Jeff Deppe. "This will be using 2020 data, so that's the good news."

Once districts are redrawn, the change will take effect with the November 2022 election. All board members must run for re-election at that time. If there is more than one party candidate per district, the primary election will take place June 28, which was pushed back from March.

