Rock Island County Republicans allege voting machines are not secure

Christ requested absentee ballots for the 2016 general election and the 2018 March 20 primary election. After receiving ballots in the mail, Christ then attempted to vote in person at the same polling location both times, but was turned away by election judges.

"Nick (Camlin) and I attended many classes last year on voting security and cybersecurity," Kinney said. "If you start publicizing security measures, then it's no longer secured. The place they want the security tape to go is under lock and key. The only two people with access to it are the two election judges; a Democrat and a Republican."

Christ said the county clerk's office and elections in Rock Island County have been controlled by Democrats for 70 years. He said there isn't enough transparency with regard to the security of the voting machines. He said several people have keys to the machines, including Kinney and others in the clerk's office.

"I have valid reason to suspect (fraud)," Christ said. "My concerns are the machines in the county clerk's office. Who is going in and out after the election judges go home? I just have concerns. I'm not convinced all necessary actions have been taken to secure the sacred vote of the voters of Rock Island County.

