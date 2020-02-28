Rock Island County Republicans allege voting machines are not secure

Some Rock Island County Republicans are alleging voting machines managed by County Clerk Karen Kinney are not secure and that security tape should be affixed over memory card ports.
Republicans Russell Christ, Bill Long and former state representative candidate Glen Evans made a surprise visit to the clerk's office Thursday morning with a roll of security tape and asked Kinney and Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin to use it on electronic voting machines. Their request was denied.
Christ was the Republican challenger for county clerk in the Nov. 2018 general election, losing to Kinney by more than 11,000 votes. He serves as a precinct committee chairman and recently became chairman of the Rock Island County Republicans' campaign committee.
"I have some very strong concerns about the security of the memory card in the touch screen computers," Christ said Friday. "I'm very concerned about the fact that they can possibly be tampered with. Who has keys to the county clerk's office?"
Kinney, a Democrat who has been clerk since 2010, issued a press release Thursday assuring election equipment is safe and secure after the unannounced visit from Christ, Long and Evans, which she called a publicity stunt.
"The trio purported to offer an unsolicited gift of seal stickers that they want affixed to voting machines," she said. "There are many levels of protection used to secure each and every voting machine and if you start publicizing security measures, you create vulnerabilities."
Kinney said Friday security tape is not necessary because of the additional security measures.
"I don't share security (details) with anybody," Kinney said. "Why would I take security tape from someone to attach to our voting equipment? I'm not authorized to take it. It was a publicity stunt. They are not vendors; they are not government officials. And why would I share security information with a guy who tried to vote twice?"
Kinney referred to incidents with Christ in recent years, alleging he attempted to commit voter fraud. Christ maintained he was simply testing poll officials and the system.
Christ requested absentee ballots for the 2016 general election and the 2018 March 20 primary election. After receiving ballots in the mail, Christ then attempted to vote in person at the same polling location both times, but was turned away by election judges.
"Nick (Camlin) and I attended many classes last year on voting security and cybersecurity," Kinney said. "If you start publicizing security measures, then it's no longer secured. The place they want the security tape to go is under lock and key. The only two people with access to it are the two election judges; a Democrat and a Republican."
Christ said the county clerk's office and elections in Rock Island County have been controlled by Democrats for 70 years. He said there isn't enough transparency with regard to the security of the voting machines. He said several people have keys to the machines, including Kinney and others in the clerk's office.
"I have valid reason to suspect (fraud)," Christ said. "My concerns are the machines in the county clerk's office. Who is going in and out after the election judges go home? I just have concerns. I'm not convinced all necessary actions have been taken to secure the sacred vote of the voters of Rock Island County.
"When you have machines in that building, there are maintenance people. You could have someone replace one card with another. By using security tape, that takes away that issue. The seal is there and the serial number is recorded."
Kinney said she finds it suspicious Christ doesn't complain about election security in between general election years.
"There are seven new Republicans on the county board; there used to be one. If we were playing games with the machines, there would be none. They've gained quite a few seats," Kinney said, noting the reelections of State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna and State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia.
Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones also assured that election machines are secure.
"I take the security of our elections very seriously," Jones said. "However, this appears to be a publicity stunt by three individuals who have continuously lost elections for office on multiple occasions. There is a reason why Karen Kinney has been reelected three times for office.
"I think it's important the Republican party take a look in the mirror to see it's not election fraud that is the issue here; it is their message and their inability to understand the needs of working-class voters throughout Rock Island County."
Jones said county Republicans should instead focus on recruiting election judges to help oversee elections.
Rock Island County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Drue Mielke agrees with Christ that security tape should be added to voting machines.
"Just because it's not mandated by the State Board of Elections doesn't mean another level of security isn't needed," Mielke said. "Other states are doing it, we're not. I don't know why it's a problem. I think it should be done; I don't see what an added level of security hurts. Is this something that should be looked at? I think it should be.
"I'm not throwing stones at the county clerk's office at all, but why not look at it?" Mielke said. "Why not have that added level of security?"
Christ said he will not stop fighting for additional security measures.
"If (Kinney) doesn't want me to say anything more about it, then put a sealing tape on the machines and I'll shut up."
Kinney said that's not going to happen.
"I've earned the voters' trust and I'd like to keep it," Kinney said. "There's a reason I've earned it; because we've done the right thing. My staff and I have proven we are serious about protecting the integrity of the vote."