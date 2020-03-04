Rock Island County Republicans need more volunteer election judges. Without them, there could be slow-downs at the polls

"There is a problem recruiting election judges," he said. "Generally, election judges seem to be retired; work obligations limit the field. You have to be available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. This has been an ongoing problem before I inherited it. The call has been put out there."

Rock Island County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Jones said it is "absolutely critical" to have enough election judges at polling sites. He said county Republicans wasted time last week alleging voting machines are not secure, when they could have been recruiting election judges.

"(Republicans) want to argue about a piece of (security) tape, when the best thing you can do is recruit Democrat and Republican election judges to make sure the process is as fair and equal as possible," Jones said. "We held up our end of the bargain. We do what is best to protect and secure our voting process. If (Republicans) can't find anyone to volunteer, maybe that shows the lack of enthusiasm behind the Republican party."