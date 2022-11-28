Rock Island County residents to pay less in property taxes

Rock Island County residents are about to see a reduction in county property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year.

The county budget includes more than a 9% reduction in property taxes, totaling about $3.3 million in savings to county taxpayers. It equals a savings of about $60 on a property that is assessed at $100,000 and can fluctuate, based on the value of a property.

A property tax is a local tax on local real estate, such as land, buildings and permanent fixtures that is imposed on taxing districts and based on a property's value.

County Finance Director Ryan Berger said the property reduction was a small piece of the picture and part of an effort to save taxpayers money.

"We are doing our part to keep the property taxes as low as they possibly can be in order to meet the needs of the residents," Berger said.

Residents are beginning to see the benefits of decisions the board has made in the past and the financial hurdles that they have overcome, he said.

Anyone who owns property tax in Rock Island County will receive the property tax reduction. Residents will automatically see a reduction on the county portion of their tax bill.

"It's not often governments are able to reduce property tax rates, but when opportunities present themselves, we should," Porter McNeil, board member, said.

Property taxes go toward schools, cities and villages, the county, special districts and other governmental entities within the county.

In a statement, Board Chairman Richard "Qujias" Brunk said the reduction is a result of a new approach to financial planning for the county and one that he is confident in.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide some relief to county taxpayers," Brunk said.

The budget goes into effect Dec. 1, 2022.