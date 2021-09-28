Rock Island County residents urge leaders to find recycling options as drop-off sites close Thursday

"What it really came down to was $100,000," Dennis said. "Since RICWMA only needs to be funded with tipping fees from the two landfills in the county, this limitation of $100,000 was an either/or (decision). It came down to eliminating the Solid Waste Assistance grants or the drop-off centers.

"This has become a crisis in terms of how we deal with green issues in our county," he said. "This is a broader issue that needs more discussion by the public. This is a return to the old days prior to Earth Day 50 years ago. I'm pleading with you; let's figure out a way to bring back the bins."

While curbside recycling collection will continue for all municipal residents, the service is not available to rural residents and to those living in multiple-resident properties such as apartment buildings.

Lori McCollum lives in a condominium building and does not have access to curbside recycling.

"I use the drop-off recycling centers every other week and I take two full containers of recycling products," McCollum said. "I'm motivated, so I'll go over to Scott County (Waste Commission) with my waste. But I don't think most people will, so this is very unfortunate.