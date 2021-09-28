Rock Island County residents urge leaders to find recycling options as drop-off sites close Thursday

The impending closure of four drop-off recycling sites in Rock Island County is causing friction in the community as residents are calling on officials to keep them open or come up with alternatives for recycling.
Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) voted in June to permanently close the sites in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Milan Sept. 30, citing a drop in tipping fees to pay for the service.
County board member Dorothy Beck and five other residents pleaded with Rock Island City Council members on Monday to take action to offer other alternatives for recycling.
"It is up to the Rock Island City Council to explore possibilities that will make it possible for citizens — not just in Rock Island — but in the entire county to dispose of their recyclable waste in a responsible, environmentally sound way," Beck said. "I am asking that you seriously consider conducting a study session on this issue and exploring other alternatives."
Phillip Dennis said city council members and RICWMA failed to seek public input on the decision. He said saving money in the 2022 budget was given higher priority over the impact the loss of the recycling sites will have on the environment.
"What it really came down to was $100,000," Dennis said. "Since RICWMA only needs to be funded with tipping fees from the two landfills in the county, this limitation of $100,000 was an either/or (decision). It came down to eliminating the Solid Waste Assistance grants or the drop-off centers.
"This has become a crisis in terms of how we deal with green issues in our county," he said. "This is a broader issue that needs more discussion by the public. This is a return to the old days prior to Earth Day 50 years ago. I'm pleading with you; let's figure out a way to bring back the bins."
While curbside recycling collection will continue for all municipal residents, the service is not available to rural residents and to those living in multiple-resident properties such as apartment buildings.
Lori McCollum lives in a condominium building and does not have access to curbside recycling.
"I use the drop-off recycling centers every other week and I take two full containers of recycling products," McCollum said. "I'm motivated, so I'll go over to Scott County (Waste Commission) with my waste. But I don't think most people will, so this is very unfortunate.
"There is widespread concern across the Quad Cities from different environmental groups about this decision," she said. "This problem isn't going to go away. The majority of waste in those bins — and I use them all the time — are cardboard, paper and plastic. Plastic production is up 50% in the last decade and it's predicted to go up three times (as much) in the next two decades.
"I would like to see the city council consider some other ways to help solve this dilemma. It's my understanding that if just one (RICWMA board member) had voted 'no' on that decision, they would have to revisit this. One person."
RICWMA board membership is made up of residents from 12 villages and cities within Rock Island County and the county is represented by Board Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke. County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said Vyncke voted to keep the sites open during the June meeting.
Although the county has been allocated $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Brunk said using that money to keep the recycling sites open is "very questionable" since the county is only one partner in the collective of 13.
"It is unfortunate that the WMA Board had to make such a tough decision," Brunk said Tuesday. "Often, there is no great answer to a difficult situation such as budgetary restraints. With the drop in revenue, it is my understanding it was a matter of what waste management services to the community were going to be maintained and ultimately the (recycling) sites fell short."
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has joined the chorus of protesters, sending a letter to RICWMA Chairman Michael Waldron, asking him to take action to keep the sites open.
"As you know, many Rock Island County residents lack access to curb-side recycling," Bustos wrote. "These residents rely on each of these four drop-off recycling locations, which have collectively received nearly 1,000 tons of recycling in each of the last two fiscal years. Given the substantial tonnage collected at these sites and the significant inconvenience of driving one state over to drop off recycling, I request that you reconsider your decision.
"To prevent increases in illegal dumping and recycling misplaced in a landfill, I request that the agency consider cost savings that may be generated by leaving open at least one recycling location; renegotiating contracts with recycling vendors; or other possible solutions."