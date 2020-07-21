Rock Island County sending ballot request forms to all voters

Rock Island County voters are being encouraged to vote by mail for the Nov. 3 general election.

County Clerk Karen Kinney announced she is sending ballot request applications to all active registered voters in the county as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Although polling sites will be open on election day, Kinney said voting by mail will protect poll workers, voters and the public.

"We must all do what we can for one another to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID to election workers, voters, customers, staff and the general public," Kinney said in a release. "Due to COVID-19, all 2020 general election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to election day, either by mail or during early voting."

The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,373. Thirty people have died from COVID-19 in the county.