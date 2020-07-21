Rock Island County sending ballot request forms to all voters

Rock Island County voters are being encouraged to vote by mail for the Nov. 3 general election.
County Clerk Karen Kinney announced she is sending ballot request applications to all active registered voters in the county as the number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise.
Although polling sites will be open on election day, Kinney said voting by mail will protect poll workers, voters and the public.
"We must all do what we can for one another to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID to election workers, voters, customers, staff and the general public," Kinney said in a release. "Due to COVID-19, all 2020 general election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to election day, either by mail or during early voting."
The Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,373. Thirty people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
Kinney's decision follows guidance from Gov. JB Pritzker, who signed a new bill into law June 16, expanding access to mail-in voting and increasing early voting hours at polling sites during the pandemic. The law applies only to the Nov. 3 election.
Kinney will send the ballot request forms to the county’s 85,570 registered voters the first week of August. Return postage is pre-paid by the county. She said she had added safety and security measures and that voters should have confidence in all methods of voting.
After completing the application, voters may return it by mail or drop it off at the county clerk’s office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, in order to receive an official ballot for the general election. Vote-by-mail applications must be received by Thursday, Oct. 29. All official ballots must either be hand-delivered or postmarked on or before Nov. 3.
Kinney said teams of bipartisan election judges would verify each applicant’s information and signature before mailing the official ballot.
For more information, go to www.votericounty.org or call the Rock Island County clerk’s election hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.