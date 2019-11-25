Rock Island County settles suit with former employee, who also was accused of stalking

According to the Illinois Workers' Compensation agreement, Baney suffered repetitive trauma to the left and right hands causing bilateral carpal tunnel injuries. The trauma required bilateral decompression surgeries.

The agreement states, "this is a compromise settlement and it is mutually understood and intended to be a purchase of peace to avoid litigation."

Baney voluntarily retired from the public defender's office Oct. 31.

The county's settlement agreement states the county and public defender's office assume no liability but were willing to settle the case on the condition Baney agreed to never seek employment with the county again and waived all rights to future medical reimbursement.

Order of protection

The settlement with the county is connected to an order of protection taken out against Baney by a former coworker, Carrie Clark.

Clark, who worked as an assistant public defender, filed a petition for stalking/no contact against Baney with the 14th Circuit Court on Aug. 30, 2018. Clark alleged another coworker, Michele Jones, told her Baney was accessing Clark's work computer regularly, beginning on or about Nov. 20, 2017.