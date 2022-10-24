Rock Island County Sheriff's candidates address policies, SAFE-T Act

Two men close in age and with extensive backgrounds in law enforcement are running to replace retiring Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Democratic candidate Darren Hart is 51 years old, has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, and is the Captain and Chief Deputy of the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Republican candidate Patrick Moody, 52, worked full time in law enforcement for 28 years before retiring from the Moline Police Department in 2020. He works as a project manager for Jansen Roofing in Davenport and has been an independent insurance agent for the past 16 years.

Both answered a questionnaire about their experience in law enforcement and how they would apply it if elected.

What prior experience do you have that would qualify you for this job?

Moody: I worked for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department from 1992 to 1995, Colona Police Department from 1994 to 2000, and Moline Department from 2001 to 2020. During my career, I’ve worked in patrol, investigations, corrections and dispatch. I’ve completed thousands of hours in training throughout my career. I’ve held numerous leadership roles, which includes many instructor positions and a field training officer for nearly six years.

I was a School Resource Officer and a Community Oriented Policing Officer. I’m a certified gang expert and I also held other leadership positions, such a vice president of the FOP and president and vice president of the Benevolent Association.

I served six years in the United States military in the Army Reserves and Army National Guard. The life lessons learned from my time in the military has helped shape my law enforcement career.

Hart: My law enforcement career spans nearly 30 years. The last 25 years have been with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. I have held various first-line positions as an officer and deputy sheriff; supervisory roles as Sergeant and Lieutenant; and administrative roles as Captain and Chief Deputy during my career.

My qualifications for the office of Sheriff include supervising both sworn and non-sworn personnel, employee hiring, managing operating budgets, maintenance operations, 911 dispatch, court security, information technology, grant development, developing capital improvement projects, as well as managing vendor contracts and collective bargaining agreements.

What would be your No. 1 priority if elected this term?

Hart: Job recruitment, hiring and retention are my top priorities. Services delivered to our communities, whether from law enforcement, corrections, civil process, court security, etc., are all based on having qualified and professional staff members. The Sheriff’s Office has incredibly talented employees that meet those community challenges daily. As many know, the public safety profession continues to struggle to attract qualified individuals willing to serve their communities. The Quad-Cities is no different. We must continue to look at every available avenue to attract applicants, while streamlining our hiring process to fill open positions within the agency.

Moody: Build Employees! I would immediately deputize the Correctional Staff, which would add value to their positions. With this change, I would restructure job related responsibilities, provide better work schedules, and promote training. Lack of training sets employees up to fail and it’s a liability to Rock Island County.

What changes would you make to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and how it operates?

Moody: To further expand on changes, I would actually be open to change rather than staying complacent. My vision is far different than my opponent's and the things I want to accomplish as Sheriff will truly make the department better and more attractive to work for. I will incorporate better communication with the command staff and bring transparency to the entire department. I will be a hands-on sheriff, which includes an open-door policy. I want the best for all employees, but I also want to improve public safety and build incredible connections with the public as well.

Hart: I immediately plan to evaluate the agency from the top down, making necessary changes to improve services provided, where feasible, while keeping in mind limitations of both available personnel and financial resources. I mentioned earlier the pressing need to hire additional staff. The Sheriff’s Office currently has 10 total openings in both corrections and maintenance. I intend to fill those openings as quickly as possible. I also intend to look at how the agency communicates to those we serve. We need to improve our digital platforms so our citizens have the ability to access vital information from all divisions. I plan to develop a Community Action Team to focus on immediate crime needs within our communities (e.g. stolen cars, burglaries, property crimes, drugs, etc.). I would like to continue or restart programs aimed at reducing recidivism of persons incarcerated within the correctional facility, to include mental health care, the GED program and life skills training, will also be my top priority if elected.

Is the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department appropriately equipped and funded to handle the county’s caseload? If not, what would you change or what changes would you advocate for?

Hart: Yes, the Rock Island County Board has continually provided the necessary financial resources for the Sheriff’s Office to be successful in meeting the needs of those we serve. As sheriff, I pledged day one to continue a conservative fiscal management approach of all expenditures understanding we must be good stewards of our taxpayer’s money.

Accountability and transparency of operation will always be my pledge to the citizens of Rock Island County.

Moody: Corrections is understaffed but filling such positions is nearly impossible under current conditions because the jail has not been given the due respect and attention it deserves. Under my watch, improvements will be made immediately with the correctional staff, which will make hiring much easier in the near future. One of the changes I speak of will provide additional opportunities for the jail staff. I will create a transport team from the jail, which will handle all transports (medical, prisoner, etc.). This change will free up the road deputies and allot them more time for patrol responsibilities (handling calls of service, traffic enforcement, etc.).

How can the Rock Island Sheriff’s Department contribute to reducing or preventing violent crime?

Moody: As sheriff, I have the authority to deputize other officers from other agencies. I will create a “posse team” that will allow a group effort to target problematic areas anywhere in the county. This team effort can be highly effective when dealing with many crimes, such as shootings, stolen vehicles, drug interdiction, etc. Furthermore, I will use my platform as sheriff in such a way that has never been seen before in Rock Island County. Transparency and real communication have been missing and this will absolutely change if I’m elected. Not only does the public deserve this, but as sheriff, I owe it to every law enforcement official in Rock Island County as well.

Hart: Building strong lines of communication and trust between the Sheriff’s Office and our citizens is the first step. We must also continue to invest in our youth, and collaborate with our local social service organizations, as they truly understand the local needs of our communities. As we develop this level of open and honest dialog, community stakeholders will feel heard, and this will allow the Sheriff’s Office to concentrate resources on specific crime needs and offenses. Typically, small fractions of individuals contribute to violent trends within a jurisdiction. Law enforcement alone cannot end crime, however, building lasting partnerships with our citizens can definitely be the starting point for change.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the SAFE-T Act?

Hart: Some areas of strength I see within the Act include requiring Body Worn Cameras (BWC) statewide. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has had a BWC program in place since 2019. Providing additional mental health training and resources is another positive area. The mental health crisis in our country continues to escalate. Law enforcement is typically not in a position to handle individuals in crisis. The SAFE-T Act provides areas for relief and officer training relating to mental health, which is something desperately needed. I see the law enforcement certification/de-certification process as also one that will strengthen the profession by identifying individuals with previous issues and thereby prohibit their employment elsewhere within the state. Again, these are just a few areas I feel the SAFE-T Act provides positive steps forward for the criminal justice system in Illinois.

As for areas of weakness, although I support cash bail reform, the current language contained within the SAFE-T Act pertaining to this issue is concerning.

The narrow scope for judicial discretion under the act essentially eliminates the process where each individual case be examined on its own merits. Law enforcement and prosecutors statewide have expressed similar concerns, and have advocated for clarification. They point to additional language provisions necessary in the act to help protect our local communities while also providing for conditions by which individuals who otherwise would qualify for pre-trial release under the act, but are habitual and/or violent offenders, remain incarcerated.

Another weakness I see is subjects released on conditional Electronic Home Monitoring (EHM) or home detention programs. According to the bill, those who knowingly remove a monitoring device cannot be charged with an escape offense unless in violation for more than 48 hours. This is a weakness of the bill — not to mention the costs associated with starting such a program, and the long-term financial impact it will have on local governments.

Moody: The SAFE-T Act needs to be repealed. It was written in such a way that hurts law enforcement and public safety will suffer as well. There is a section pertaining to body cams in the SAFE-T Act that speaks volumes about the amount of incomprehension and lack of respect to the law enforcement profession. If it were up to those who wrote this bill and voted in favor of it, officers would not be allowed to review body cam footage that involves serious use of force situations before writing reports. Body cam footage provides complete accuracy in reports but it's apparent this is not wanted because the end game is to somehow discredit or crucify officers in highly stressful and difficult situations (sometimes split-second decisions).

There are actually many other crime bills that have been created in Illinois since 2020 that are also disastrous for law enforcement. These crime bills (including the SAFE-T Act) were meant to demoralize law enforcement and make their jobs much more difficult. Each concern can be separately written in a bill to be voted on but to leave law enforcement out of the process when it pertains to their profession is unethical, dishonorable, disgraceful, and discreditable. The state of Illinois deserves better, and the residents of Rock Island County deserve better.