Rock Island County state's attorney race: Dora Villarreal being challenged by Kathleen Bailey

The Rock Island County state's attorney's race between Democratic incumbent Dora Villarreal and Republican opponent Kathleen Bailey has been one of the most contentious local match-ups in the Nov. 3 general election.
Villarreal was appointed state's attorney in June 2019 by the Rock Island County board following more than eight years in private practice and four years as an assistant public defender with the Rock Island County public defender's office.
Bailey has been a practicing attorney for more than 25 years. She is in private practice with her life partner, Bill Stengel, at Stengel, Bailey & Robertson.
Bailey's campaign has often used pointed, sometimes personal attacks against Villarreal. One political ad alleges Villarreal uses her husband's last name — Nieman — when she needs to appeal to a more elite crowd, and Villarreal when she needs to appeal to Hispanic or minority groups.
Bailey accused Villarreal of a lack of transparency for not disclosing the county paid out $1.8 million to the families of two men killed July 3, 2018, when a tree limb fell during the Red, White and Boom! celebration; and Bailey has been critical of Villarreal for spending more than $390,000 on outside legal counsel, which Villarreal said was necessary due to a lack of staff within the state's attorney's office.
Bailey also has taken aim at Villarreal for recently vacating the 2008 murder conviction of Nathaniel Onsrud, who allegedly confessed to killing his four-month-old son in 2007. Villarreal ordered Onsrud released from prison after the Innocence Project at the University of Illinois Springfield took up the case and contacted Villarreal after finding irregularities with the files.
Dora Villarreal
Villarreal is a first-generation American; both of her parents emigrated to the United States from Monterrey, Mexico. She graduated from Alleman High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and her law degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn. She returned to practice law in the Quad-Cities, beginning with Katz & Nowinski in Moline.
She spent four years as an assistant public defender with the Rock Island County public defender’s office before going into practice with her husband, Nate Nieman, at Nieman Law Group. She was most recently an associate at Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham, where she practiced criminal and civil litigation.
"I knew I had the right intentions for this job," Villarreal said. "I love criminal law, I love learning new things and taking on new challenges. I want to make a difference.
"I also wanted an opportunity to be a different voice. There has not been a female state's attorney before. I come from a different background; I'm a minority and I've lived in another country (Mexico.) I don't come from a family of lawyers or judges, and I come from a defense background. I wanted to bring a new view and a different kind of leadership."
Villarreal, who is bilingual, said her fluency in Spanish is a benefit.
"We have so many people who come through the system who don't speak English," she said. "Even the legal system is a whole other language. Being able to speak Spanish and explain things is tremendously helpful and helps calm people down."
If elected, Villarreal said she will continue the "aggressive agenda" she implemented when she was appointed last year, changes that include more digitization; digital sharing of encrypted case files between law enforcement, defense counsel and her office; implementation of a new case management system that will allow the office to move into a paperless system; and court hearings by ZOOM video conferencing.
"I've been working very hard to improve the office and adjust to these new challenges," Villarreal said. "I've provided strong leadership and support to my office and the county during these unpredictable times."
Kathleen Bailey
Bailey grew up in Davenport. She earned a bachelor's degree and law degree from the University of Iowa. She has successfully prosecuted numerous child abuse and sexual assault cases over the years. As an advocate for children, Bailey worked to create the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Bailey said she was inspired to run for state's attorney so she could advocate for victims and make a difference in the community.
"I have my own practice, I get to set my own hours; it's a nice life," Bailey said. "Then I started talking to law enforcement and I quickly realized things were not what they should be.
"After having worked in the state's attorney's office and dealing with victims, I thought, this just isn't right. Murder cases should not be getting dismissed," she said, referring to the Onsrud case. "That's why I decided to run. I thought the citizens of Rock Island County deserved better than that."
Bailey said she also has heard complaints from law enforcement officers about cases not being prosecuted quickly enough or being dismissed without officers being informed.
If elected, Bailey said she would immediately set case management standards.
"There is no reason for cases to drag out; criminal cases don't get better with age," she said. "It's not like the memories of witnesses improve — they don't — and people move, alliances change. I don't see any reason why a misdemeanor can't be resolved in 12 months and most felonies in 18 months."
Bailey also would establish a veteran's court, recommend no probation for firearm offenses and reduce outside counsel expenses incurred by the state's attorney's office.
While Bailey acknowledged there is a veteran's component to the mental health and drug courts, she doesn't think it's sufficient to serve the needs of veterans, especially those who suffer from PTSD.
"I just don't know what a veteran would have in common with the other people in drug or mental health court," she said. "Not that many counties in Illinois have veteran's courts, but I can tell you that in Rock Island County, we have over 10,000 veterans. As they go through court, they would partner with the (Veteran's Administration.) If they go through all of their treatment and court supervision, the charges would be dismissed."
