Rock Island County still needs Republic election judges for Tuesday's primary. Voting sites will close if GOP judge is a no-show

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said Friday the county is still lacking enough Republican election judges at nine voting sites, where there is only one Republican judge per site.

Kinney said all 38 voting sites in the county will still be open as long as all nine of those Republican judges show up. If any of the Republican judges don't report to their voting site, it will have to be closed.

By law, polling sites are required to have one Democrat and one Republican election judge, but ideally, two are preferred in case one judge gets sick or needs to leave the room to take a break.

"If we have to pause operations so someone can take a break, we'll do that if it's necessary," Kinney said.

Kinney said it's not too late to sign up to be an election judge. People who are not trained in time to work during Tuesday's primary election could serve as judges during the November general election.

"We'll take as many (judges) as we can get," she said. "That goes for Democrat election judges, too."

Early voting is still taking place at the clerk's office, 1504 3rd St., Rock Island, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

