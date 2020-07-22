Rock Island County stops short of mask mandate

People in Rock Island County are being asked to wear face coverings as coronavirus numbers continue to climb.

County board members on Tuesday passed a proclamation approving the recommendation that all residents and visitors to the county wear face coverings in public places.

Board members Robert Westpfahl and Rod Simmer voted against the proclamation.

The proclamation reads in part, "In an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities, the county board of Rock Island County does hereby encourage the residents of Rock Island County, as well as visitors to Rock Island County to adhere to all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, including the use of face coverings in public areas, when social distancing is not possible or practical."

Westpfahl said Wednesday the county board was "overstepping their bounds" and that people don't need to be told to wear face coverings.