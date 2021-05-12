Rock Island County tax bills mailed to residents

Property tax bills were mailed to 62,611 Rock Island County residents on Monday.

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert said the bills, totaling more than $2.7 million, are due June 10. Due dates for taxpayers using the four-payment installment plan are June 10, August 10, September 10 and November 10.

Ewert said taxpayers who have more than one parcel may receive multiple statements in one envelope.

Payments may be paid by mail or in person at the county treasurer’s office, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. Payments also can be made at most locally-owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours.

"We still offer automatic withdrawal tax payments," Ewert said. "As well as the 'pay property taxes online' link through the Rock Island County website. We also have a 24-hour drop off box in front of the county office building for tax payments."