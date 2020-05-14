Rock Island County to cut more jobs

"We are required to care for the animals in our control, and for the safety of the public as a whole," Wiley said. "We are currently sitting on 164 cats and 54 dogs with more animals coming in. Due to the lack of spaying and neutering procedures, I intend to see an increase in these numbers.

"Our department remained working our normal hours while the shutdown has been going on. Our (animal control) officer has been out on the road during the entire shut down. We were not able to break in teams, and switch weeks. Every employee was imperative to our operations during this time."

Information Technology Director Kurt Davis said his department is essential in keeping county and forest preserve operations running. Davis wrote in his letter that the information systems department is responsible for maintaining more than "450 phones, 230 computers, 35 file servers, 2 mid-range computers, WIFI, networks and video camera systems at nine locations.

"Even though we have very limited staffing, we have many essential functions," he said. "Our office at one time was staffed with 12 employees. Over the years, through attrition, we streamlined job duties and were able to reduce the total number of staff to six."

Davis said his office also maintains email systems, payroll processing and virus protection, among other services.