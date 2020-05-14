Rock Island County to cut more jobs

Plans are in motion to lay off additional Rock Island County employees as the county continues to lose money amid the coronavirus pandemic.
During a county finance and personnel committee teleconference meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Jim Snider told board members up to 25 percent of staff should be laid off from non-elected departments.
"I think being proactive at this point is the wisest way to go," Snider said. "I've encouraged our non-elected department heads to consider 15 to 25 percent layoffs. They would like all of you to understand how any type of layoffs would affect their operation. We're kind of whistling to the cemetery here, so to speak.
"The reality is we are definitely going to see (staff) reductions — and have seen reductions — for the next three or four months until it's determined what the turnaround and recovery process is with the economy," he said. "We already are under a dire economic point of view because of our lack of reserves and lack of having a proper budget for capital."
Snider said that although the county does receive a portion of online sales taxes, it does not make up for what the county is losing from physical stores and other tax revenue during the state closure.
"Many cities and counties have already begun to make cuts when (coronavirus) began to occur," he said.
Fifteen deputy clerks and two legal assistants were laid off May 8 from the circuit clerk's office and state's attorney's office after a 76 percent drop in court activities.
To prepare for additional staffing cuts, Snider asked department heads to assess their number of employees and where expenses can be trimmed. Letters from the county managers were included in Wednesday's committee of the whole meeting agenda. The letters paint a desperate picture as managers plead their cases to board members not to cut their departments.
In her letter, Rock Island County Animal Care and Control Operations Manager Samantha Wiley said her department is defined as essential according to state statute, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order. Wiley said cutting any of the 13 staff from the animal shelter would impact the care of animals and compromise the safety of residents.
"We are required to care for the animals in our control, and for the safety of the public as a whole," Wiley said. "We are currently sitting on 164 cats and 54 dogs with more animals coming in. Due to the lack of spaying and neutering procedures, I intend to see an increase in these numbers.
"Our department remained working our normal hours while the shutdown has been going on. Our (animal control) officer has been out on the road during the entire shut down. We were not able to break in teams, and switch weeks. Every employee was imperative to our operations during this time."
Information Technology Director Kurt Davis said his department is essential in keeping county and forest preserve operations running. Davis wrote in his letter that the information systems department is responsible for maintaining more than "450 phones, 230 computers, 35 file servers, 2 mid-range computers, WIFI, networks and video camera systems at nine locations.
"Even though we have very limited staffing, we have many essential functions," he said. "Our office at one time was staffed with 12 employees. Over the years, through attrition, we streamlined job duties and were able to reduce the total number of staff to six."
Davis said his office also maintains email systems, payroll processing and virus protection, among other services.
"With the number of essential functions, increased responsibilities, and the already reduced staff, I feel any more reductions to our staff will mean a reduction in services," he said.
In his letter, County Engineer John Massa said "maintenance activities completed by the highway department are essential to the safety of the traveling public and to preserving the county highways."
Massa said the 16 maintenance employees are "of vital importance in order for the highway department to continue keeping our highways safe and properly maintained," and that any cuts to his department would be detrimental to this purpose.
Chief County Assessor Larry Wilson wrote in his letter that Snider had asked him to cut two positions from the assessor's office. Wilson said the cuts would come at a critical time when the office is working hard to bring in additional revenue to the county.
"Please know that I am well aware of this critical situation," Wilson said. "Should the board determine that our office should have reductions? With each staffing reduction considered, publication of assessments may be moved back three or four weeks. This office has continually operated with low staffing during my 18 years as the supervisor of assessments."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.