Rock Island County to have redistricting plan done by November

The Rock Island County board is ahead of schedule with downsizing from 25 to 19 members and reapportioning the districts.
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk informed members of the governance, health and administration committee meeting on Monday that the process is going smoothly.
New maps and reapportionment should be ready for board approval in November.
"We are still on track to be able to have everything finalized and filed no later than November," Brunk said. "We have through December, but my goal is to be able to have this completed no later than November and we are still on track with that."
Board members voted in April to reapportion the districts and in May, approved a contract with Berteau Consulting, LLC and Grapple, LLC, at a cost of $15,000 to redraw the districts.
The state of Illinois moved the deadline from July to the end of December for a final map to be redrawn and submitted to County Clerk Karen Kinney. To accommodate the extra time, board members approved extending the contract with Berteau Consulting, LLC and Grapple, LLC through December for an additional $8,000.
Brunk said the consultants were initially using estimated data from American Community Survey (ACS), a division of the Census Bureau, but now that actual census data is available, those numbers will be used instead.
"They are in the process of working through that now," Brunk said.
He said the consultants have not submitted a recommended map yet because "they have seen some significant (population) variations in certain areas."
Once districts are redrawn, the change will take effect with the November 2022 election. All board members must run for re-election at that time. If there is more than one party candidate per district, the primary election will take place June 28.