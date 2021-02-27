Rock Island County to hold forums on downsizing board

Rock Island County will hold two virtual town hall meetings to discuss downsizing the county board and reapportionment of the current 25 county districts.

The virtual town halls are scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Members of the community can participate by telephone or ZOOM on their computer or smart phone.

Three panelists will speak about the reapportionment process, and members of the community will have an opportunity to ask questions.

"The town halls are part of our community engagement effort, meant to give the public the opportunity to learn about the process," County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk said in a release.

The county’s Governance, Health and Administration Committee has been tasked with working on the reapportionment process, starting its work in January. Estimates from the 2020 Census have been included in discussions by the committee.