Rock Island County to lower taxes by 1% in 2021 budget

Rock Island County residents will see a 1% levy decrease in the county's portion of the tax bill, a welcome relief to some after the county raised taxes by 8.9% last year.
County board members advanced the 1% tax cut and 2021 budget during Thursday's committee of the whole meeting for approval at the Nov. 17 regular meeting.
Auditor April Palmer said the tax cut would amount to an annual savings of $10 in the county's portion of the property tax bill per $100,000 of equalized assessed value (EAV) on a home.
"The county's (portion) is roughly 13% of the total tax bill," County Administrator Jim Snider said.
Snider said the county was able to offer the 1% tax cut, balance the $35 million general fund budget and bring down a $5.4 million shortfall by allocating some operating expenses to the jail lease levy, moving some salaries to the liability fund levy, using a few hundred thousand dollars in reserves and factoring in additional income from recreational cannabis sales taxes of about $500,000 annually.
The sale of Hope Creek Care Center, the former county-owned nursing home, also is making a difference on the county's budget with $2.9 million in levy expense savings from not having to pay employee salaries, pensions and retirement contributions.
"The primary reason for that (tax) decrease is the fact that we are no longer levying IMRF and FICA costs, which is about $3 million," Snider said. "But since Hope Creek still owes about $2 million to the liability fund, that decrease would have been much higher, probably in the 7% to 8% range.
"There were cuts made in many departments. The sheriff kept down operating costs and no vehicle (purchases) for this year, as one example," Snider said. "The sheriff's department is 59% of the general fund, so they had more room to cut. Other departments don't have that power of numbers, so to speak."
Snider said 70-80% of the budget was related to personnel costs with salaries, health insurance and pension contributions.
"There were significant cuts in excess of the $1 million or $2 million range, and there were cuts made that were deferred to the jail lease levy," Snider said. "There was deferment to the risk management plan. We've been meeting since June and trying to work through this process."
Snider said the county would pay $4.8 million in wages out of the liability fund.
"I don't agree with this," board member David Adams said. "We're moving $707,000 in wages into the jail lease bond fund. Moving that money over to these tax levies ... the problem right now is our constituents are hurting bad. There may be a lockdown coming, a lot of people are not working. I think we could have done better dropping these tax levies down."
Snider said the county had "gone as far as we practically can. I would not recommend going further, beyond this change."
"We have no growth in this county. The EAV is flat; we have 1% growth; the sales tax is flat; we've been impacted by COVID," Snider said. "Your benefit costs are going to go up next year, other costs are going to go up and there's not enough cannabis sales to make up for that. If we don't get a stimulus bill for cities and counties, something has to structurally change.
"We either have to spend less or get more revenue. We're trying to avoid laying off people. Many of our departments, compared to counties our size, are understaffed."
Snider said that without a federal stimulus bill, the next budget cycle was going to be difficult.
Board member Kai Swanson said the only way to lower taxes would be through layoffs.
"We are maxed out in the general fund," Swanson said. "We've tried to advocate for a public safety sales tax. We have the lowest county sales tax rate in the state. There is no county in Illinois that has a lower sales tax rate than Rock Island County.
"The only way to lower that further is to lay people off," Swanson said. "I don't know if we have the appetite for that. I salute Mr. Snider for trying to reach out to the unions and see if we can find some accommodation there; we could not. So, this is what's available to us."
Palmer said all departments had been making cuts "because we know what we're facing in 2021."
