Rock Island County to lower taxes by 1% in 2021 budget

Snider said the county would pay $4.8 million in wages out of the liability fund.

"I don't agree with this," board member David Adams said. "We're moving $707,000 in wages into the jail lease bond fund. Moving that money over to these tax levies ... the problem right now is our constituents are hurting bad. There may be a lockdown coming, a lot of people are not working. I think we could have done better dropping these tax levies down."

Snider said the county had "gone as far as we practically can. I would not recommend going further, beyond this change."

"We have no growth in this county. The EAV is flat; we have 1% growth; the sales tax is flat; we've been impacted by COVID," Snider said. "Your benefit costs are going to go up next year, other costs are going to go up and there's not enough cannabis sales to make up for that. If we don't get a stimulus bill for cities and counties, something has to structurally change.

"We either have to spend less or get more revenue. We're trying to avoid laying off people. Many of our departments, compared to counties our size, are understaffed."

Snider said that without a federal stimulus bill, the next budget cycle was going to be difficult.