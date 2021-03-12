Rock Island County to receive $27.5 million; Moline to get $20 million in COVID relief

Snider said the county's five-year capital plan implemented in 2017 has been mostly unfunded. He said $27.5 million will make it possible to address many of those needs.

"We have many backlogged capital (project) issues I'm sure the board will look at," he said. "Obviously we've got to get our arms around it. It definitely comes at a very important time as we look at reduced revenue. We are heading into another budget year with the possibility of having to lay people off or cut more capital.

"It's going to obviously provide us some relief we need to sustain our operations for the next year or two."

Snider said one of the infrastructure projects likely to get some attention will be the county office building, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island. Built in 1898, the county has deferred expensive renovations needed for the historic building.

"I would think that will be the priority," he said. "The county office building is really crumbling around us in many respects. Our elevators are out a lot and I think that's an example of something that needs to be addressed. There is a significant cost to replace those. It's expensive to do capital improvements."