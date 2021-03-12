Rock Island County to receive $27.5 million; Moline to get $20 million in COVID relief

Local leaders have been hoping for months that funding for municipalities would eventually be included in a COVID relief package.
That hope came Thursday when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law. Included in the package is $350 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rock Island County will receive $27.5 million and the city of Moline will receive $20.2 million.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider and several county board members have been vocal in recent months about the need for financial assistance.
"Relief would be the first word," Snider said Friday, upon hearing the news. "We had anticipated this after the bill was first introduced in the House.
"The amount is pretty significant. We've definitely been impacted by many streams of revenue (loss) like sales tax, income tax and corporate tax. We deferred quite a bit of capital projects last year and held back from hiring some people just to balance last year's budget. This will provide some relief."
Snider said the county's five-year capital plan implemented in 2017 has been mostly unfunded. He said $27.5 million will make it possible to address many of those needs.
"We have many backlogged capital (project) issues I'm sure the board will look at," he said. "Obviously we've got to get our arms around it. It definitely comes at a very important time as we look at reduced revenue. We are heading into another budget year with the possibility of having to lay people off or cut more capital.
"It's going to obviously provide us some relief we need to sustain our operations for the next year or two."
Snider said one of the infrastructure projects likely to get some attention will be the county office building, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island. Built in 1898, the county has deferred expensive renovations needed for the historic building.
"I would think that will be the priority," he said. "The county office building is really crumbling around us in many respects. Our elevators are out a lot and I think that's an example of something that needs to be addressed. There is a significant cost to replace those. It's expensive to do capital improvements."
The legislation includes some restrictions on how the money can be used. Municipalities cannot use any of it to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. All of money must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments, with the first payment arriving within 60 days.
Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags also welcomed the news, saying the city has worked to support local businesses and residents through the worst of the pandemic.
"Receiving up to $20 million dollars under the American Rescue Plan will allow the city to continue their efforts to grow Moline and assist in COVID-19 recovery," Vanags said. "The city intends to review current needs and long-range plans to use this funding to provide the best possible impact for Moline's residents and business.
"Economic prosperity and opportunity for Moline residents are priority number one. As the Biden Administration releases the actual dollar value and rules, more information about intended use will be provided."