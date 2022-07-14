Rock Island County to spend $4.9 million on county office building renovations

The historic Rock Island County office building is about to get some improvements.

County board members on Wednesday heard a final presentation on plans to update the 124-year-old building that will include updated restrooms, hot water boilers, new ceilings and light fixtures.

Jason Myers, business development executive for Johnson Controls, said the total project would cost $4.9 million. Construction should begin in September and take about 12 months to complete.

"This is an outstanding project for the county," Myers said. "You're being fiscally responsible in making the necessary upgrades to this building that will last for decades without going overboard.

"A lot of this project is very heavy in mechanical (work), but not only are we fixing the climate in here, we are making a difference aesthetically."

Board members in April approved the project development agreement with Johnson Controls to update the county office building to include a new HVAC system and conversion of pneumatic temperature controls to direct digital controls (DDC); a new hot water boiler and chilled-water systems; temperature controls and building automation system (BAS); conversion of interior and exterior lighting to LED lighting upgrades or retrofits; installation of a backup generator system; electrical updates and new electric panels.

Myers said 15 of the bathrooms would be replaced and modified to be ADA accessible, with the addition of new drinking fountains with water bottle fill stations; 50% of light fixtures and 12,000-square-feet of ceilings would be replaced; and nearly 20,000-square-feet of new carpeting would be installed.

Board members approved spending $8,500 for architectural services to Bray Architects to redesign the board chambers on the third floor of the building. Interim County Administrator Jim Grafton said the meeting room also would be modified to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

"I just want to make sure you guys have accounted for fluctuations in the market and we are solid with the numbers," board member Rodney Simmer said.

"This is all in. If the cost goes over ($4.9 million), that's on us," Myers said. "We'll come in with no change orders. As far as the scope of work, that's what the price is."

The design and renovation project will be paid for out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county was allocated $27.5 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in March 2021.