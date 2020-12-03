Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert awarded "2020 Treasurer of the Year"

Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert has been named "2020 Treasurer of the Year" by the Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, an award given annually for distinguished service.
Ewert was selected by her peers in county offices across the state. The award was presented to her Nov. 20 by Boone County Treasurer Curtis Newport and DeKalb County Treasurer Christine Johnson following the virtual ICTA fall business meeting.
Ewert has been employed in the Rock Island County treasurer's office since 1993 and was elected treasurer in 2010, the same year former Treasurer LuAnn Kerr received the award.
"It truly is an honor to receive this award," Ewert said. "Out of 102 counties, this award is chosen by the other 101 treasurers in the state. It was made extra special because the award was hand-delivered by three previous past recipients, and my immediate family and staff were included in the surprise.
"This award is usually given at our fall conference but due to the pandemic, our in-person conference was cancelled so we had a Zoom meeting instead," she said.
Ewert has been an ICTA officer for the past five years, most recently serving as ICTA president. She has served on the legislative committee and has hosted several conferences.
Ewert also was the recipient of the "Zone IV Treasurer of the Year" award in 2013 and 2014.
"I am quite active with our association and have been an officer on the board for five years," she said. "I've been Zone IV chairperson, and served on the legislative committee."
County Administrator Jim Snider said the award is a great honor for Ewert.
"She and her staff provide a great service to the community," Snider said. "She is always responsive to my inquiries and requests for information. I'm happy that she is being acknowledged for her dedication to public service."
