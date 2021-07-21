Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert not running for reelection

After nearly 30 years of service with Rock Island County, Treasurer Louisa Ewert has announced she will not run for reelection when her third term ends Nov. 30, 2022.

Ewert was hired by the county in 1993 as an assistant cashier in the treasurer's office and worked in every position until 2010, when she was first elected treasurer.

She was named "2020 Treasurer of the Year" by the Illinois County Treasurer’s Association in November 2020. The award is given annually for distinguished service, and awardees are selected by peers in county offices across the state.

"I am grateful for the support of my family, colleagues, and I am extremely thankful for my wonderful staff, who are dedicated and work hard every day," Ewert said in a news release.