Rock Island County using ARPA funds to renovate board chambers and other repairs

Rock Island County is adding to its plans to update and renovate the 124-year-old county office building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

County board members approved spending $8,500 for architectural services to Bray Architects to redesign the board chambers on the third floor of the building.

The design and renovation project will be paid for out of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county was allocated $27.5 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in March 2021.

"The concepts we're working on will allow the room to be more versatile so it can used in other ways," County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk said. "There will be more open space to be used for trainings and so on."

"It will be more of a multi-purpose room," Interim County Administrator Jim Grafton added. "We wanted to make sure we were covering all the bases and that it would be more than just a place for our board meetings. A small committee was formed to come up with ideas."

Board members in April approved spending $4.3 million on a project development agreement with Johnson Controls to make more significant upgrades within the county office building to include a new HVAC system and conversion of pneumatic temperature controls to direct digital controls (DDC); a new hot water boiler and chilled-water systems; temperature controls and building automation system (BAS); conversion of interior and exterior lighting to LED lighting upgrades or retrofits; installation of a backup generator system; electrical updates and new electric panels; and replacement of all ceilings throughout the building where needed.

A new roof also will be installed above the rear entrance of the building.

Grafton said the board meeting room would be modified to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and that the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department was consulted on safety issues.

Grafton said there was no estimate yet for the overall renovation but that cost proposals would be provided by Bray Architects. He estimates it will take about 60 days to come up with a plan and that board members will make a decision by late fall on renovation plans and cost.

"Without knowing the cost of the project, that would be a board decision," Grafton said. "It is long overdue; the sound system and the sharing of materials is cumbersome. We just need to modernize (the room) and make it more user-friendly.

"Plus, I've got four walls there we can use for possibly sharing the history of the county and what it's done over the years. It would be nice to memorialize the history — it's kind of a blank slate right now."

