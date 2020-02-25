Rock Island County votes to sell Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion Care

AFSCME Union Representative Audie Schmidt challenged board members on language in the purchase agreement.

"This appears to be in conflict with the county's obligation to bargain with the union," Schmidt said. "It says you can't improve wages, you can't change any benefits until the time it is signed, which could take until August. That's a problem. You have a duty to bargain. Failure to do so will result in more legal challenges."

O'Brien asked if anyone was present from Aperion to speak, noting the board had not heard from any of the company's representatives. There was no one available at the meeting.

"About four years ago, we received unsolicited bids of $17 million," Mielke said. "At that time we were in the driver's seat. That would have been the right decision. Now we are in a different place. We are losing (up to $2 million) a year; it's a fire sale. I'm afraid if we don't make a decision, is this home going to be shuttered? That's a sad reality. I don't think anyone wants to sell this home. This is a very hard decision, it's an emotional decision, but it's the right decision."

Swanson reminded fellow board members Hope Creek loses $100,000 to $200,000 per month.