Rock Island donates landmark statue to Blackhawk Bank & Trust

An iconic landmark associated for decades with the city of Rock Island will soon be moved to Milan.

A statue of the Sauk warrior Black Hawk has stood at the vacant former Watchtower Plaza strip mall site on 11th Street since the mid 1960s.

City council members on Monday night declared the statue as "surplus property" and approved a request from Blackhawk Bank & Trust to donate the statue to the business, which will remove, restore and relocate it to the bank property in Milan, 301 West 4th St.

"Miles, has this been run past the city's preservation commission?" 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker asked Miles Brainard, community development director.

"No, because it is not a locally designated landmark," Brainard said.

"It might be of interest, but understood," Parker said.

"I wish they were putting it in Rock Island, but I get it," said 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy.

Blackhawk Bank & Trust, whose slogan is "Choose the Chief" and whose logo is an image of the Native American leader, will place the statue on a stone pedestal amid landscaping and seating, according to renderings provided by Streamline Architects, the firm designing the space for the bank.

As part of the donation agreement, the bank must affix a plaque to the statue's base noting it was donated by the city of Rock Island.

Bank President James Huiskamp said the statue will enhance the Milan business corridor the bank has been helping to redevelop.

"It is something that we would certainly honor and care for hopefully, at least another 50 years going forward," Huiskamp said.

"If you look at the pictures," Mayor Mike Thoms said, "it does represent it well."

