Rock Island electoral board allows Westerfield to remain on ballot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We did file a motion today to bar any further participation by Mr. Meloy. I made a statement of fact that he is not licensed in Illinois," Stengel said.

Meloy said, according to Illinois code, Gilbert can be represented by a "representative" who does not need to be a licensed attorney.

"I think it's very interesting I was served with this motion by Mr. Stengel five minutes ago when I was sitting here in this chamber for the first time," Meloy said. "He didn't have the courtesy to fax it to me ahead of time or call me about it before this hearing. He knows my legal address and phone number."

Rock Island City Attorney Dave Morrison said continuing to allow Meloy's representation of Gilbert could be an issue.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms made a motion to bar Meloy from any further representation of Gilbert during the hearing, but to allow Meloy's testimony and exhibits from last week, in addition to Gilbert's. Board members approved and Meloy was prevented from further representing Gilbert during Tuesday's hearing.