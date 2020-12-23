Rock Island electoral board allows Westerfield to remain on ballot

Rock Island resident Jeffery Westerfield will remain on the ballot as a candidate for 3rd Ward Alderman in the April 6 municipal election.
Judith Gilbert, who resigned as city clerk one year ago, filed an objection to Westerfield's election petition, alleging he lives in the 2nd Ward and is therefore ineligible to be on the ballot as a candidate in the 3rd Ward. Gilbert also is running for 3rd Ward Alderman.
Rock Island electoral board members Mayor Mike Thoms, Interim City Clerk Linda Mohr and current 3rd Ward Alderman James Spurgetis sat through a third hearing of lengthy, sometimes contentious, testimony on Tuesday. Thoms and Mohr ruled in Westerfield's favor; Spurgetis opposed.
"I’m disappointed in the electoral board’s decision," Gilbert said. "They ignored the preponderance of evidence that Mr. Westerfield certified to the Rock Island county clerk under penalty of perjury — four times in 2019 and 2020 — that he lived in the 2nd Ward. This is about right and wrong and upholding the law."
In previous testimony, Gilbert displayed exhibits of Westerfield's voter registration records, showing he used the 2nd Ward address of 8501 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island, to vote in the Nov. 3 general election by requesting a mail-in ballot for that address. Westerfield, however, used the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave. when he filed his candidacy petition for city council.
Gilbert said Illinois election code states a candidate must reside in the ward for which they are running for at least one year prior to filing candidacy papers.
"Do the voters want someone who can’t fill out his paperwork correctly and voted in 2019 and 2020 from the 2nd ward and therefore, doesn’t meet the residency requirement. Now that he’s running he claims he lives in the 3rd ward," Gilbert said. "Or someone of integrity who already served the city as city clerk for three years and followed the law?
"The city needs more elected officials who pay attention to detail and follow the law versus someone who’s made repeated mistakes with his voting records and nomination papers," she said. "I believe the voters want a representative who seeks the truth and exposes it versus more of the same (like) we’ve had the past few years at city hall."
Bill Stengel, attorney for Jeffery Westerfield, challenged the eligibility of Gilbert's attorney, Mike Meloy, to represent Gilbert.
"We did file a motion today to bar any further participation by Mr. Meloy. I made a statement of fact that he is not licensed in Illinois," Stengel said.
Meloy said, according to Illinois code, Gilbert can be represented by a "representative" who does not need to be a licensed attorney.
"I think it's very interesting I was served with this motion by Mr. Stengel five minutes ago when I was sitting here in this chamber for the first time," Meloy said. "He didn't have the courtesy to fax it to me ahead of time or call me about it before this hearing. He knows my legal address and phone number."
Rock Island City Attorney Dave Morrison said continuing to allow Meloy's representation of Gilbert could be an issue.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms made a motion to bar Meloy from any further representation of Gilbert during the hearing, but to allow Meloy's testimony and exhibits from last week, in addition to Gilbert's. Board members approved and Meloy was prevented from further representing Gilbert during Tuesday's hearing.
Stengel said although Westerfield used an old address on his vote-by-mail application, it was a "mistake" and does not disqualify him from running for office in the 3rd Ward. Stengel submitted a sworn affidavit from a neighbor stating Westerfield resides full time at 1414 32nd Ave, but confirmed Westerfield changed his voter registration in November, which became effective immediately.
"We feel there is absolutely no factual basis to prevent Mr. Westerfield from being on the ballot," Stengel said.
Gilbert pushed back, saying Westerfield made the same "mistake" of using the 2nd Ward address on his vote-by-mail applications in 2019 and 2020.
"(Westerfield) swore under oath on all these voter documents," Gilbert said. "If he were to be convicted of perjury, which is what that is, he could not hold elected or appointed office. Voter records and property tax records are considered by the electoral board manual to be determinitive records.
"I would urge you to follow the guidelines and procedures in the electoral board manual," Gilbert said. "I ask that the electoral board recognize the significance of his voter registration and vote-by-mail records for 2019 and 2020 where he repeatedly swore under oath he lived at 8501 Ridgewood Rd. I have presented definitive and overwhelming evidence that Mr. Westerfield certified himself, under penalty of perjury, that he lived at 8501 Ridgewood Rd. through Nov. 3, 2020."
Morrison clarified for the board that the main issue was residency.