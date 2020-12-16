Rock Island electoral board postpones ruling in 3rd Ward ballot challenge

Rock Island electoral board members on Wednesday postponed making a ruling on a challenge by 3rd Ward candidate Judith Gilbert against her opponent, 3rd Ward candidate Jeffery Westerfield.
Gilbert, who resigned as city clerk one year ago, filed an objection to Westerfield's election petition, alleging he lives in the 2nd Ward and is therefore ineligible to be on the ballot for the April 6 municipal election as a candidate in the 3rd Ward.
Current 3rd Ward Alderman James Spurgetis is not running for reelection. Spurgetis, Mayor Mike Thoms and Interim City Clerk Linda Mohr serve as the three electoral board members.
Thoms, who is electoral board chairman, rescheduled the next hearing for Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. so Westerfield's attorney, Bill Stengel, can be present and speak in defense of Westerfield.
Gilbert was represented by attorney Mike Meloy, who asked the board to consider additional information before making its decision.
According to property tax assessment and voter registration records obtained by Gilbert, Westerfield used his 2nd Ward address of 8501 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island, to vote in the Nov. 3 general election by requesting a mail-in ballot for that address. Westerfield, however, used the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave. when he filed his candidacy petition for city council.
"The vote-by-mail application signed by Mr. Westerfield was verified by the (Rock Island) County clerk's office," Gilbert said. "In the first paragraph it states, 'I certify that I reside at the address specified in the stated precinct and county; that I have lived at such address for 30 days or more, preceding this election.'"
Support Local Journalism
Gilbert said mail-in-ballot applications state that if false information is entered on the form, it is a Class III felony for perjury.
"If (Westerfield) did not live at 8501 Ridgewood Road, he perjured himself," she said. "If he moved to the 1414 32nd Ave. address prior to Nov. 19, which is the day he signed his statement of candidacy, that is still not the one-year residency requirement to run for the office of alderman. I confirmed this with the State Board of Elections.
"They verified for me that in order to run for alderman, you must live in the ward for one year preceding the election," Gilbert said.
Meloy said that since Westerfield voted in the Nov. 3 general election using his 8501 Ridgewood Road address and then filed his statement of candidacy for the 3rd Ward on Nov. 19 using his 1414 32nd Ave. address, that meant the longest he had resided at that address was 15 days.
"Illinois state law reads that a person is not eligible for the office of alderman unless that person has resided in that ward that the person seeks to represent at least one year preceding the election or appointment," Meloy said.
City Attorney David Morris told the board he was concerned about what would happen if someone was elected to a ward in which they had not resided for one year.
After the hearing, Westerfield confirmed he changed his voter registration online with the state on Nov. 16.
"When I decided to run for (Alderman), I changed my voter registration to the 3rd Ward," he said. "I wanted to make sure I had everything in order to run for this office, so I changed my voter registration. I changed my voter's registration to run for this candidacy. I hadn't done it before, I guess, just out of neglect."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.