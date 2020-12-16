Rock Island electoral board postpones ruling in 3rd Ward ballot challenge

According to property tax assessment and voter registration records obtained by Gilbert, Westerfield used his 2nd Ward address of 8501 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island, to vote in the Nov. 3 general election by requesting a mail-in ballot for that address. Westerfield, however, used the 3rd Ward address of 1414 32nd Ave. when he filed his candidacy petition for city council.

"The vote-by-mail application signed by Mr. Westerfield was verified by the (Rock Island) County clerk's office," Gilbert said. "In the first paragraph it states, 'I certify that I reside at the address specified in the stated precinct and county; that I have lived at such address for 30 days or more, preceding this election.'"

Gilbert said mail-in-ballot applications state that if false information is entered on the form, it is a Class III felony for perjury.

"If (Westerfield) did not live at 8501 Ridgewood Road, he perjured himself," she said. "If he moved to the 1414 32nd Ave. address prior to Nov. 19, which is the day he signed his statement of candidacy, that is still not the one-year residency requirement to run for the office of alderman. I confirmed this with the State Board of Elections.

"They verified for me that in order to run for alderman, you must live in the ward for one year preceding the election," Gilbert said.