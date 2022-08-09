 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rock Island establishes ordinance to consider Special Service Area for Downtown

  • Updated
  • 0

Downtown Rock Island might be getting ready for big revival sooner rather than later. 

In a 5-1 vote, Rock Island City Council approved a motion to formally begin the process in which a special service area is being considered to help revive downtown. 

An SSA is an area within a municipality or county in which special governmental services are provided in addition to services provided generally throughout the municipality or county. The cost of SSA's would be paid from revenues collected from taxes levied or taxes imposed on property's within the area. 

Tom Thoms said even in the face of increased taxes, many residents wish to not be disappointed again and that the council has been presented with a "golden key" to create a solution in reviving downtown. 

"I've watch the slow death march of downtown while living in the middle of it," Thoms said. 

People are also reading…

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert was the lone no vote and 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy did not vote due to owning property downtown. 

Gilbert said she is all for downtown revitalization but it is "not fair or right to vote on something as impactful as an additional tax burden during a recession." 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

But the SSA would not be the sole source of funding and would be supplemented with additional contributions from private partners and the city. 

According to the draft budget, the SSA would have a yearly budget of about $534,750 with the SSA funding $315,000, the city funding $150,000, and the private sector funding $69,750. The draft budget also would hold about 44% or $234,750 of allocated money for Quad City Chamber staff salaries. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Erica Williams, owner and resident of DuMarche Market on 3rd Condos, said one of the main reasons her family moved back to the area was because they saw the potential and excitement of what downtown could be. Williams said she became more energized about helping revive downtown when Jack Cullen, Rock Island's downtown director, approached her about the possibility of an SSA. 

"I see the benefit to having unique funding source for particular area and the pride that it brings to people," Williams said. "It's a unique opportunity to have a direct say in where that money goes." 

Special services for downtown would include litter pick up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, district signage, branding and marketing activities, and supplemental business assistance programs. 

Partners Caitlyn Russell and Jeff Ehrenberg of Russell Construction spoke in opposition of the proposed SSA. The two are constructing a new federal courthouse in downtown. The partners said any increase in the level of real estate taxes they have already negotiated will come directly of their pocket. 

"There is no guarantee regardless what kind of SSA deal that you have, or how it hurts, or helps anybody downtown, that it would be a success," Ehrenberg said. 

The SSA is being proposed for a five-year trial period as opposed to being permanent so the SSA and organization it helps fund can be evaluated at the end of the trial period to determined whether or not the city should continue with it. 

In East Moline, Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf have established SSA's. Moline and East Moline manage it in-house whereas Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Chamber that manages the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

The city will need to initiate a second reading of the ordinance at the Aug. 22 council meeting and have a 60-day waiting period before a public hearing could be held. The waiting period allows property owners to provide any feedback or suggest changes. A public hearing is scheduled on Oct. 24. 

Construction begins on new federal courthouse in Rock Island
Rock Island County to spend $4.9 million on county office building renovations
Rock Island County in best financial position since 1939
Rock Island seeks input on how city should spend $26.5 million
Rock Island County using ARPA funds to renovate board chambers and other repairs
Rock Island Arsenal could receive up to $85 million in funding for military readiness
Drop-off recycling not returning to Rock Island County, but options are being explored
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Earth was just hit by a completely unexpected and fast moving solar stream

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News