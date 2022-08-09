Rock Island establishes ordinance to consider Special Service Area for Downtown

Downtown Rock Island might be getting ready for big revival sooner rather than later.

In a 5-1 vote, Rock Island City Council approved a motion to formally begin the process in which a special service area is being considered to help revive downtown.

An SSA is an area within a municipality or county in which special governmental services are provided in addition to services provided generally throughout the municipality or county. The cost of SSA's would be paid from revenues collected from taxes levied or taxes imposed on property's within the area.

Tom Thoms said even in the face of increased taxes, many residents wish to not be disappointed again and that the council has been presented with a "golden key" to create a solution in reviving downtown.

"I've watch the slow death march of downtown while living in the middle of it," Thoms said.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert was the lone no vote and 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy did not vote due to owning property downtown.

Gilbert said she is all for downtown revitalization but it is "not fair or right to vote on something as impactful as an additional tax burden during a recession."

But the SSA would not be the sole source of funding and would be supplemented with additional contributions from private partners and the city.

According to the draft budget, the SSA would have a yearly budget of about $534,750 with the SSA funding $315,000, the city funding $150,000, and the private sector funding $69,750. The draft budget also would hold about 44% or $234,750 of allocated money for Quad City Chamber staff salaries.

Erica Williams, owner and resident of DuMarche Market on 3rd Condos, said one of the main reasons her family moved back to the area was because they saw the potential and excitement of what downtown could be. Williams said she became more energized about helping revive downtown when Jack Cullen, Rock Island's downtown director, approached her about the possibility of an SSA.

"I see the benefit to having unique funding source for particular area and the pride that it brings to people," Williams said. "It's a unique opportunity to have a direct say in where that money goes."

Special services for downtown would include litter pick up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, district signage, branding and marketing activities, and supplemental business assistance programs.

Partners Caitlyn Russell and Jeff Ehrenberg of Russell Construction spoke in opposition of the proposed SSA. The two are constructing a new federal courthouse in downtown. The partners said any increase in the level of real estate taxes they have already negotiated will come directly of their pocket.

"There is no guarantee regardless what kind of SSA deal that you have, or how it hurts, or helps anybody downtown, that it would be a success," Ehrenberg said.

The SSA is being proposed for a five-year trial period as opposed to being permanent so the SSA and organization it helps fund can be evaluated at the end of the trial period to determined whether or not the city should continue with it.

In East Moline, Moline, Davenport and Bettendorf have established SSA's. Moline and East Moline manage it in-house whereas Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Chamber that manages the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

The city will need to initiate a second reading of the ordinance at the Aug. 22 council meeting and have a 60-day waiting period before a public hearing could be held. The waiting period allows property owners to provide any feedback or suggest changes. A public hearing is scheduled on Oct. 24.