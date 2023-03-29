Rock Island is exploring the possibility of developing a campground at Sunset Park.

Located along the Mississippi River between 18th and 31st avenues, Sunset Park sits on 250 acres of woodland. The park overlooks Lake Potter, a 50-acre protected lake, that provides an outlet to the Mississippi River. It also includes an overlook tower of the river, boat ramps, playgrounds, shelters, a walking trail, and a marina.

But a worn-out baseball field, underutilized parking spaces, and a marina that needs $16 million in repairs has the city imagining the kind of destination it could become.

During this week's city council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp presented the possibility of developing campgrounds, saying it could become a destination and a revenue source.

If the city wants to make Sunset a destination, Gripp said, investment is needed.

"If you add a campground along with the marina, you are going to attract people that are going to rent boats — from paddle boats to jet skis," he said. "We're going to want to put a potential restaurant and bar or something in that area, because you are stuffing it full of people all year round."

There are a few different locations the city is eyeing that could be used for camping.

Pettifer Island, south of the park, could be used for tent camping and would be located off the walking trails. Near the 18th Avenue entrance along Sunset Lane, an old ballfield and parking lot would be used for RVs, making it easy to come and go. And campers could face their RVs toward Lake Potter.

Along the Skafidas Parkway, Gripp said, there also is property that RVs could use that also supply river views.

Aldermen were enthusiastic, saying more amenities could generate some much-needed revenue by offering more than a marina and small playgrounds.

Randy Hurt, 2nd Ward, said the campground could be a catalyst for other amenities at Sunset, such as the restaurant/bar idea and boat rentals.

"I think it does create a new vision for down there and brings us something that is a destination spot for the city," Hurt said.

A feasibility study would need to be done to evaluate how much land is available and what would be possible. The study also would include an evaluation of the market demand to determine what is needed for the park to be profitable.

A conceptual design would be based on the site visit and market analysis.

The cost of the study ranges from $20,000 to $50,000. A request for proposals is needed to get the exact cost of the study.

"I feel we just have a completely underutilized asset," said 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy. "I'm all for it — if it can be done."