Rock Island forms partnership with Quad City Arts

Rock Island is putting arts and culture into high gear.

City council members approved an agreement Monday night to pay Quad City Arts $18,000 to run arts programming in the community for the next 12 months.

As part of the agreement, Quad City Arts will work with the city's arts commission to develop events and implement public art installations such as outdoor sculptures and murals.

Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, thanked Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard and his team for partnering with the city. Parker asked if the city's arts commission would develop another arts plan in addition to the current plan that was put together in 2015.

"The current arts plan is either completed or it's close to its expiration," said Community and Economic Development Director Nathan Parch. "We are going to move toward a model that will have yearly outreach with the assistance of QC Arts on board to help inform what types of arts programming we're doing in the community, rather than relying on a plan that's prepared at a moment of time and administered over a certain number of years."