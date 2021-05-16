Rock Island High School student Riley Jones' artwork will be displayed at U.S. Capitol

"Riley had the joy of telling me she won, and she did so in such a way that it was hardly believable," Jerry said. "But once it sunk in — pure elation. I'm just so proud of her and so impressed."

Riley also won two airplane tickets to Washington to see her artwork on display. Jerry said they would buy two more tickets so that both parents and Riley's older brother, Peyton, 18, could go as well.

Riley said her artwork, "Black Pride" was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I wanted to do my part for the movement because I couldn't get out there physically because of the pandemic," she said. "I used what I know and drew something to put my voice out there and how I felt about it."

Bustos said in a statement that she was impressed by the "incredible talent on display" during the competition each year.