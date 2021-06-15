Rock Island hires Quad-City native as new economic development director

After nearly two years without a community and economic development director, Rock Island has found a match with Nathan Parch.
Parch is a Quad-Cities native; he graduated from Bettendorf High School and still has family in the area. He replaces Chandler Poole, who was terminated in October 2019.
Parch began May 17 and brings more than 20 years experience in planning and economic development, most recently in the Chicago-land area. He spent 18 years in Glencoe, Ill., working his way up to community development administrator. He holds a bachelor's degree in community and regional planning from Iowa State University and a masters degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.
"As I started coming back to visit (home) these last few years, I was noticing more the quality of life," Parch said. "It's not as busy, there's not as much traffic, it's more affordable.
"On the professional side, I was ready to make that next step in my career to being a department head or a director because it's something I've been training for for 20 years."
Parch will be leading an experienced community and economic development staff, including Planning and Redevelopment Administrator Miles Brainard, Colleen Small-Vollman and Tarah Sipes.
Parch joins the city at a crucial time as it decides how to spend $27.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, develops plans for revitalizing the downtown district and works on development of the 11th Street corridor.
Parch said he appreciates the diversity of the area, including in the population, housing and business sectors.
"Rock Island is a multi-faceted community. It has a little bit of everything," he said. "You have industry here, you have commercial, you have different demographics, both racially and economically."
Because Rock Island is also an entitlement community, Parch said he also is looking forward to working with community development block grants and enterprise zones.
"There is a very active, economic development component here to not only recruit new industry to the area, but also to revitalize some of our existing commercial areas," he said. "I see a lot of potential for downtown Rock Island. What we need to stay focused on is, how do we set ourselves apart from the other downtown areas and keep downtown Rock Island unique and distinct?"
Another focus for Parch will be redevelopment of the 11th Street corridor, including Watch Tower Plaza, where city officials once hoped to attract a Walmart Supercenter. He plans to conduct a community survey, asking residents what they would like to see done with the area.
"Do we want to continue to recruit one large user of that space or do we want to think of a mixed-use space that includes a residential or a retail component? We should undertake an effort to see what the community would like there and have a plan in place for going out to the private sector and start initiating that development.
"I think we need to continue to reinvest in our commercial corridors and make them attractive places to shop and accessible. There is so much competition with our neighboring communities and with things being a click away online," he said. "With COVID and people being stuck at home for a long time, one thing they realized is, 'we can choose where we want to spend our time.'
"Typically, people spend their time in a space that feels comfortable to them. It could be something unique about the area, or the parking is easy or because it's walkable."
Parch also would like to see more housing options available in the city in the future, including mixed-use residential choices like condominiums or townhouses.
"My main goal for this first year is to absorb as much information as I can," he said. "The Quad Cities has changed in 20 years and I am rediscovering the Quad Cities and Rock Island of 2021. I'm really working to start building relationships, meeting the community and soaking up as much as I can."