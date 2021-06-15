Rock Island hires Quad-City native as new economic development director

"Do we want to continue to recruit one large user of that space or do we want to think of a mixed-use space that includes a residential or a retail component? We should undertake an effort to see what the community would like there and have a plan in place for going out to the private sector and start initiating that development.

"I think we need to continue to reinvest in our commercial corridors and make them attractive places to shop and accessible. There is so much competition with our neighboring communities and with things being a click away online," he said. "With COVID and people being stuck at home for a long time, one thing they realized is, 'we can choose where we want to spend our time.'

"Typically, people spend their time in a space that feels comfortable to them. It could be something unique about the area, or the parking is easy or because it's walkable."

Parch also would like to see more housing options available in the city in the future, including mixed-use residential choices like condominiums or townhouses.