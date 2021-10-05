Rock Island is again without a community and economic development director.
After less than five months on the job, Nathan Parch is no longer employed with the city.
Parch began in the position May 17, replacing Chandler Poole, who was terminated in October 2019.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said City Manager Randy Tweet sent an email to all Council members Sept. 27 that read, "I have accepted Nathan Parch's resignation effective immediately."
Parch and Human Resources Director Rob Baugous could not be reached for comment.
"I know community and economic development staff were excited to have a director in place since Chandler left; it had been awhile," Parker said. "I don't think anybody expected him to resign or wanted him to."
Parch brought more than 20 years experience in planning and economic development to the job. He was most recently employed as community development administrator in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, Ill., where he worked for 18 years.
Mayor Mike Thoms said that since Tweet was retiring in December, the hiring of a new community and economic development director would be put on hold until a new city manager was in place. Thoms estimates both positions may be filled in the first quarter of next year.
Planning and Redevelopment Administrator Miles Brainard is serving as interim community and economic development director until the position is filled.