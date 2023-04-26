Downtown revitalization in Rock Island is beginning to take shape.

A major plan was presented to the City Council this week, highlighting the multitude of projects being proposed, including a new pedestrian mall, a downtown dog park and improvements to the overall appearance of the downtown.

Aldermen unanimously approved the preliminary downtown streets reconstruction and revitalization at Monday's council meeting, which moves forward an engineering-services contract with Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., of Rock Island, for $610,784.

"We are talking about making dramatic enhancements to public spaces in the core of downtown," Jack Cullen, downtown Rock Island director, said.

The overall project plan has a budget of $7.3 million, including grants, private donations and tax increment financing (TIF) funds.

It includes $1.5 million from the downtown TIF; $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act; $3 million from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program; $267,181 from the Illinois Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant Program; and $112,730 from private donations.

Director of Public Works Mike Bartels said everything was subject to change, based on input from the Rock Island Downtown Alliance, public input and aldermen.

Late last year, the council approved a Special Services Area for the downtown and partnered with the Quad Cities Chamber for place management services. The Chamber provides services through a board — the Rock Island Downtown Alliance — that consists of Rock Island residents, business owners and property owners.

The project area stretches from Arts Alley, 18th Street from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue, 2nd Avenue between 18th and 19th Streets, and 308 21st Street and the alley between 20th and 21st Streets.

Downtown dog park

A dog park is being proposed at 308 21st St., which currently is a greenspace next to DuMarche Markets on 3rd Condos.

The Illinois Casualty Company, Cullen said, owns the parcel and is donating the land, along with $100,000.

The project includes fences and gates, synthetic turf, light poles and string lights, water service, and drinking fountains, shade structures with a bench and concrete pad, artist mural coordination, and gateway entrance structure. A camera also will be in place for monitoring purposes.

"This creates a dog park in the central part of the city," Cullen said.

The downtown dog park is not the first of its kind in the Quad-Cities. Butterworth Dog Park, located in Moline at 15th Street and 8th Avenue, is just under 1.5 acres and opened in 2019.

Moline Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith said the shortage of grass at the park was a sign of its popularity among downtown residents, walkers and their pets. Half is devoted to large dogs and half to smaller ones.

Rock Island's dog park would be the first of its kind to have artificial grass.

Though it's more expensive, Cullen said, it will be easier to maintain. The turf would have material to help fight off odor and bacteria and would need to be flushed out a few times a year.

The cleansing, Cullen said, "could be a great opportunity for the fire department to have an event at the dog park and bring families down to see the fire truck in action."

Second Ward Alderman Randy Hurt questioned another maintenance aspect: "Not everybody is a responsible pet owner, and some people will just walk their dogs, let them do their business and leave it," he said.

Trash cans would be placed in and around the dog park area, Cullen said, to ensure owners know to clean up after their pets. Other details are pending.

Pedestrian Mall

The plaza on 2nd Street between, 18th and 19th Streets, would be removed and reconstructed to provide two lanes of traffic going in opposite directions.

The proposal essentially creates a new block that is a shared-street concept.

"The pedestrian mall has been a topic of this whole downtown conversation since the beginning," Bartels, of public works, said. "It's 50 years old, and things don't last forever in modernizing."

It would have 25- to 30-foot-wide sidewalks and no curb, making the area flush with the roadway. But it would still provide separation from vehicles and would not have any parking. It prioritizes pedestrian foot traffic that the city has been wanting to see in the downtown.

"This is an opportunity to really give it that fresh look — that modernization we're talking about," Cullen said.

Alderman Moses Robinson Jr., 1st Ward, noted that not providing parking along that block would create an issue for food delivery drivers, such as Doordash or Grub hub, along with motorists who wish to access the block.

Bartels said pedestrian traffic was the priority, and the space was too limited for parking.

There would be removable or retractable bollards at the ends of the block to allow street festivals without worrying about traffic going through, provide outdoor seating for restaurants and improve the streetscape with new trees, flowers and trash bins.

It also improves accessibility for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

The alley connecting the pedestrian mall to 3rd Avenue would also see improvements, including more street lights.

Arts Alley

Located next to Quad-City Arts, Arts Alley is viewed as a "gateway" from the riverfront to downtown businesses.

The project will feature large-scale murals on neighboring buildings, string lighting, and the potential to frame local artists' work, such as winners from the Chalk Art Festival. It also could be a dedicated entertainment space in the alley with the idea of having seasonal pop-up vendor stalls for local artists, business owners or entrepreneurs.

"We believe this project has the potential to make it a shining destination that could be a tourist attraction," Cullen said.

The projects, along with road improvements, and beautification, come from years of public input, previous strategic plans and recommendations from the Downtown Alliance and former downtown steering committees.

The city would not begin taking bids until December 2023/January 2024 with construction expected to begin around March 2024 and be completed in June 2025. Public meetings and hearings regarding project concepts and designs will be held throughout May and June with the council expected to give final approval in late June.