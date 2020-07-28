Rock Island issues face mask proclamation

Rock Island officials want everyone to wear face masks as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Thoms and city council members issued a proclamation Monday urging residents and visitors to the city to adhere to all COVID-19 regulations, including the use of face coverings.
The proclamation reads in part, "I, Mike Thoms, mayor of the city of Rock Island, along with the members of our city council, in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our communities, do hereby encourage the residents of the city of Rock Island, as well as visitors to our city, to adhere to all public health recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, including the use of face coverings in public areas, when social distancing is not possible or practical."
The number of coronavirus cases continues to climb locally. The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional eight cases of coronavirus in the county Monday, bringing the total to 1,480. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 30, and 19 people are hospitalized. The number of new cases reported in Illinois Monday was 1,231, increasing the state's total to 172,655, with 7,416 deaths.
"We're all trying to survive getting back to normal as quick as we can," Thoms said. "It's very important that we do this so we can get there quicker. We've seen other cities and states revert back. We need to make sure we don't have the numbers that cause us to have to go back and partially close or totally close businesses again to help curb this disease.
"Once again, I'll repeat it a thousand times, please be safe."
Rock Island County board members passed a similar proclamation July 21, asking all residents and visitors to the county to wear face masks.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order statewide effective May 1 requiring anyone over age 2 to wear a face covering inside all businesses and workplaces and when outdoors in public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. He called on the federal government to issue a national mask mandate July 8 and asked for a national containment strategy to be released as the number of coronavirus cases continued to climb across the state and country.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.