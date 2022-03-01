Rock Island joins regional land bank

Rock Island is partnering with other communities to address blight and abandoned properties in the Illinois Quad Cities.

City council members on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Moline and East Moline for the creation of a regional land bank called the Quad-Cities Land Bank Authority.

The land bank will use its funds to acquire abandoned properties, clean them up, and return them to the tax rolls once the homes are sold. As a result, new home owners will bring life to neighborhoods, improving the city and region as a whole.

"It's fair to say Rock Island has an abundance of abandoned and blighted properties in the three cities, but no one is safe from that problem," said Miles Brainard, community and economic development director for Rock Island. "It can be very difficult to keep track of how many properties fall in into that category. The land bank will help us get a better handle on that problem.

"The land bank is another tool in the tool box for Rock Island to address abandoned and blighted properties," he said. "It can pursue additional funding and add more staff time."

Rock Island began discussions after the city of Moline completed a feasibility study funded by a grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA). The IHDA is advocating for the establishment of regional land banks throughout the state in an effort to cleanup abandoned properties.

One advantage of the arrangement is that the land bank will be able to pay off tax liens on abandoned properties, which can be costly and deter potential homeowners. The ability to provide a clear title will assist in being able to sell the homes.

To establish the land bank, the three cities have agreed to contribute start up costs in amounts relative to population. Rock Island’s portion for the first year is $36,570. Moline has already covered the total cost with the expectation Rock Island and East Moline will reimburse them at a later date.

The Quad-Cities Land Bank Authority, as its own entity, will apply for funding from IHDA with start up costs provided by the three cities.

Now that the land bank has been established, a board of directors will be created with representatives from each of the three cities. A land bank manager, likely a Moline city employee, will conduct the day-to-day business and report to the board.

If the partnership is not working out for Rock Island, the city has the option to withdraw.

Brainard said once the three communities have selected representatives for the board and a land bank manager has been hired, homes can be purchased and the process will begin.

"This is a long-term approach; we are looking at five to 10 years from now that it will be of great benefit to residents of the community," he said.

