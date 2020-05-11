Rock Island losing $347K per month in gaming revenue

The city of Rock Island is losing more than $347,000 per month in gaming revenue from the closing of Jumer's Casino and Hotel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To counter such losses, city officials are urging the federal government to pass additional COVID-19 relief bills to help offset the burden through direct financial assistance to municipalities.
Council members on Monday approved a resolution asking for such help, with copies to be sent to U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinios; Dick Durbin, D-Illinois; and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
"Local governments play critical roles in delivering much needed services to the people they serve and the COVID-19 public health emergency has placed an incredible strain on local government budgets," the resolution reads. "In order to provide our community with basic services such as police and fire protection, refuse pickup, sewer and water services, local governments have been forced to exhaust their financial resources in a way that could not be accounted for prior to the onset of COVID-19."
The resolution states 89 percent of revenue projected in the 2020 budget is derived from tax income sensitive to the economy, such as video gaming and hotel taxes, income, property and gasoline taxes.
Previous legislation such as the CARES Act helped Americans, small businesses and corporations directly, but there has been no such bill introduced to assist municipal governments.
"Smaller municipalities, such as the city of Rock Island, are also struggling financially in these unprecedented times," the resolution reads.
City Manager Randy Tweet said in April the city expects to lose up to $3 million in sales taxes from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city has not laid off any city employees at this time, but has had to implement a hiring freeze.
"We have police officers we haven't replaced," Thoms said. "We have a city-wide hiring freeze, but we have not laid anybody off. There is a hold on all capital expenditures, unless it's an emergency.
Thoms said he has promoted the resolution and spoken directly with Bustos and U.S. Rep. Darin Lahood, R-Peoria.
"Both of them said they would like to see relief for municipalities," Thoms said. "But we don't know what we don't know. Phase 5 of Gov. Pritzker's (reopening) plan says no groups of 50 or more, and that's casinos. I wouldn't hesitate to ask (the government) for $3 million. Remember, it's not free money; it's still taxpayers' money."
