Rock Island losing $347K per month in gaming revenue

The resolution states 89 percent of revenue projected in the 2020 budget is derived from tax income sensitive to the economy, such as video gaming and hotel taxes, income, property and gasoline taxes.

Previous legislation such as the CARES Act helped Americans, small businesses and corporations directly, but there has been no such bill introduced to assist municipal governments.

"Smaller municipalities, such as the city of Rock Island, are also struggling financially in these unprecedented times," the resolution reads.

City Manager Randy Tweet said in April the city expects to lose up to $3 million in sales taxes from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said the city has not laid off any city employees at this time, but has had to implement a hiring freeze.

"We have police officers we haven't replaced," Thoms said. "We have a city-wide hiring freeze, but we have not laid anybody off. There is a hold on all capital expenditures, unless it's an emergency.