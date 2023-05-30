Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Data from local police departments show people are crossing the Mississippi River to repeatedly commit similar crimes.

The Rock Island Police Department is considering adopting an approach to curb violent crime that mimics one being used in Davenport.

Group Violence Intervention, or GVI, is a strategy in which community members, social service providers, and law enforcement work together to prevent and intervene before a violent crime occurs. The strategy focuses on the fraction of a percent of the population that is driving violence by delivering credible moral messages against violence and enlisting community members, social service leaders, and law enforcement.

Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi spoke on the strategy at last week's council study session, saying law enforcement can only do so much, and GVI can be a helpful tool.

"We are not going to solve these problems by arresting people," Landi said. "We have got to have a different approach to it (crime) to try to divert some of these individuals away from being victims or committing these crimes."

According to data from the police department's crime analysts, Rock Island had a 70% increase in shots fired from 2021 to 2022. Data from 2019-2022 showed that a majority of shooting victims were Black males and a majority of shooting victims were between the ages of 18 and 25.

Data also showed the same individuals who commit a crime in Rock Island or Davenport are crossing the river to commit similar crimes.

Ald. Judith Higgins-Gilbert, 3rd Ward, said she has every confidence that this approach could be successful in Rock Island and that it was helpful to hear directly from Davenport officials on how it has been beneficial to them.

"I have every confidence in Chief Landi and his department, along with Family Resources, in utilizing GVI to identify at-risk people and groups, establish communication channels with them, while sending a clear message we don't want gun violence in Rock Island," Higgins-Gilbert said.

Davenport has been implementing the strategy for more than a year. Davenport Police Chief Jeffrey Bladel and Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott spoke during Rock Island's presentation, discussing what has worked and the successes they have had with it so far.

Seeing headlines almost every day about shots fired and homicides, Bladel and Ott said, officers, city officials, and the community were exhausted from handling and seeing shots-fired crimes. They needed to find a different approach to addressing those violent crimes.

"There was a sense that Davenport was not safe or that people did not feel safe in their neighborhoods," Ott said.

Based on a problem analysis conducted by Davenport, a small number of people were behind the violent crimes. The same was found for Rock Island.

Ott said data showed that .18% of the population was driving 56% of gun violence in Davenport.

The evidence-based approach helps identify individuals who are at the highest risk of violent victimization or offending. The information is being passed along to community members who can proactively reach out to those individuals to help prevent future crime.

Community members are those who have credible, moral voices against violence and have moral authority in their neighborhoods, officials say.

"You have this community portion that's happening in the middle," Ott said.

Davenport uses custom notifications, which is a direct visit with an individual who was identified as high-risk for violent victimization or offending. Individualized information is given about the legal risk of continuing to be involved in violence. A message then is articulated to those individuals on how they are valued members of the community and includes an offer of help. Consequences of committing violent crimes also are relayed to the individuals.

Over the past year, Davenport has done 90 custom notifications, according to the data presented. Out of those 90 custom notifications, four individuals have committed additional gun-related crimes and 16 are actively engaged in services with Family Resources.

The number of custom notifications might seem low, Ott said, but she still considers it successful.

Hearing about the success in Davenport, Rock Island 4th Ward Ald. Jenni Swanson said she has every hope it could be successful in Rock Island through shared resources.

"With a united front, we make it clear that there is no tolerance for violent crimes, and we want the crime to stop in both cities," Swanson said.

Over the past year, Rock Island has partnered with Family Resources to provide victim assistance.

For Rock Island, 7th Ward Ald. Bill Healy said the next step would be finding those community voices to help establish that connection and trust with those at high risk. It's unrealistic that all violent crime will come to an end, he said, but bridging that disconnect through group violence intervention could help reduce gun violence.

"People think there is a disconnect and there should not be that disconnect," he said. "Let's get those people — help us help you."

Outreach efforts for GVI focus on affirmative and small steps by recognizing that leaving the streets for many is an ongoing process that requires special attention to individuals previously failed by service systems. It's taking a deliberate approach, being persistent and consistent in forming and keeping a connection with those involved in violence and removing obstacles that have prohibited them from receiving help.

A comprehensive approach is helpful, including medical, legal, and systems advocacy, along with comprehensive care coordination, sheltering and housing, and other information and referrals.

Mayor Mike Thoms said GVI isn't a silver bullet to end all crime and it's not something that will happen over night. But it's a step in the right direction to help reduce the violence, he said. Having a collaboration between the police department, community organizations, and people willing to be a moral voice, Thoms said, could be one of the most powerful tools in deterring crime.

"If you can save one person, it's worth it," Thoms said.