Rock Island may spend up to $16 million to dredge and update Sunset Marina

Browning had some good news to share, telling council members that boat occupancy has increased.

"Over the past several years that I've been at the harbor, when I took over, there were 211 slips occupied," Browning said. "Currently we are at 251 slips, not including monthly slips and transient slips and other opportunities we take in for more revenue."

Sunset Marina has 395 boat slips, of which 168 are powered; 227 are non-powered; 56 are covered; and 112 are not covered. The marina currently has an occupancy of 64%, an improvement from 53% in 2018.

"These numbers are a good indication that the full-time staff has helped us increase occupancy, satisfaction and also getting ice sold, fuel sold," Browning said. "Those aren't huge moneymakers at the end of the day, but they do provide huge resources to our boaters that make them tell their friends. Several of them have said, 'You bought a boat? You have to come to Sunset.' We are excited we hear that feedback from our boaters."

Browning said the total estimated cost for dredging and all repairs was close to $16 million.

"It's something that would have to be put together with a long-term plan and a long-term agenda on how do we get there, if this is what city council chooses to do," she said.