Rock Island may spend up to $16 million to dredge and update Sunset Marina

Rock Island City Council members are considering whether to spend more than $5.7 million to dredge 199,000 cubic yards of silt and an additional $10 million in repairs to Sunset Marina.
The marina, located in Sunset Park on 31st Avenue, is owned by the city of Rock Island and professionally managed by F3 Marina.
During an Oct. 25 planning session, City Council members learned the marina needs dredging to bring it back to the correct depth and an annual dredge plan needs to be implemented going forward. Without dredging, several of the docks remain unusable.
"We do need direction on how we move forward with the marina," Public Works Director Mike Bartels said. "It is in a critical time on where we go with the future of it."
Denise Browning, F3 manager of Sunset Marina, has overseen the marina since 2018.
"Without dredging, we really won't be able to operate the harbor," Browning said. "It is silting in quickly. The longer it waits, the harder it is getting it (fixed).
"We have docks that are beyond aging. The number one priority would be dredging. Without dredging, the grants are kind of pointless and it would be a waste of the city's money. We don't want to waste taxpayers' money on things that would not move us forward."
Browning said river entrance lighting also needed to be repaired with the replacement of a power pole, leaks in the office roof required fixing and the parking lot needed repair. During the 2019 flood, the electrical power platform was damaged and needs to be replaced in order to provide power again.
Browning recommended that a dredge plan be drawn up before proceeding. She said the large amount of silt would need to be taken off site as it was removed.
"We truly believe with this much silt that needs to come out, a dredge plan needs to be created and executed," Browning said. "A plan of this magnitude can cost around $30,000.
"We got a rough estimate. We're looking at about $5.8 million in dredging, which is a lot to stomach, in my opinion. But with a dredge plan, you wouldn't have to do all that at one time."
Another issue causing problems is drought and low river levels. When the water is low, finger piers protrude from the water, causing stress on the structure.
Browning said several docks were beyond repair and needed to be replaced sooner than later. She said boards on some docks were splintered, and metal supports on the underside were beginning to deteriorate beyond repair. She said the average life expectancy of a dock was 25 years, and the docks at Sunset Marina were much older.
Browning had some good news to share, telling council members that boat occupancy has increased.
"Over the past several years that I've been at the harbor, when I took over, there were 211 slips occupied," Browning said. "Currently we are at 251 slips, not including monthly slips and transient slips and other opportunities we take in for more revenue."
Sunset Marina has 395 boat slips, of which 168 are powered; 227 are non-powered; 56 are covered; and 112 are not covered. The marina currently has an occupancy of 64%, an improvement from 53% in 2018.
"These numbers are a good indication that the full-time staff has helped us increase occupancy, satisfaction and also getting ice sold, fuel sold," Browning said. "Those aren't huge moneymakers at the end of the day, but they do provide huge resources to our boaters that make them tell their friends. Several of them have said, 'You bought a boat? You have to come to Sunset.' We are excited we hear that feedback from our boaters."
Browning said the total estimated cost for dredging and all repairs was close to $16 million.
"It's something that would have to be put together with a long-term plan and a long-term agenda on how do we get there, if this is what city council chooses to do," she said.
Browning said boat slip revenues from 2021 totaled about $340,000, with more than $600,000 in overall revenue expected for the year. She said the city could consider offering boat and kayak rentals as an additional revenue source.
The city can apply for a FEMA grant to help pay for electrical, shoreline and dock repairs. Approval of a FEMA grant would bring the cost down to about $14.4 million.
Bartels said the city had three options: list the marina for sale; decommission and close the marina; or invest in the marina and fund the projects.
"I think the marina is a necessity for tourism," 2nd Ward Alderman Randy Hurt said. "It gives us something we have on this side of the river that nobody else has. I think it's instrumental; I think the marina plays a huge part of Rock Island as a tourism area."