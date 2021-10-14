Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announces his candidacy for state Senate

"Other issues are unfunded mandates like (police) body cameras. I think we should have body cameras, but it doesn't mean we should put that burden on the local departments. It should be a local decision, not a state decision. I oppose all these financial burdens we're putting on the taxpayers."

Thoms, 62, and wife Sara have three grown children and 10 grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of Rock Island, he attended Black Hawk College and retired in 2005 after 29 years with Thoms-Proestler Co., a family-owned wholesale food service company where he worked his way up from warehouse worker to vice president of operations where he managed 250 employees.

Thoms has been a longtime community volunteer, focusing on youth services. He sits on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement, HavLife Foundation, the Putnam Museum, the YMCA and the YWCA Quad Cities as he works to raise money for construction of the new facility in downtown Rock Island. He also serves on the facilities committee for the Rock Island-Milan School District and used to used to sit on the board of directors for Bethany for Families and Children.

Thoms said the other issue he'd like to tackle is economic development across the state.