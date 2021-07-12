Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms considering run for state Senate

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is giving serious consideration to running for the 36th District seat in the Illinois state Senate.
The seat is held by State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia. Anderson was drawn out of the 36th District during the Democratic majority-led remapping process and must run in Senate District 47 if he runs for re-election.
Thoms, a Republican, was re-elected to a second term as mayor in the April 6 municipal election. If he chooses to run for state Senate, he would be allowed to remain mayor.
"After (lawmakers) redrew the district, they left it with no incumbent," Thoms said Monday. "I've always had some frustrations with the state."
Thoms said he wasn't happy with House Bill 3653, the Police and Criminal Justice Reform Bill, passed by lawmakers in January and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February.
The sweeping reform bill calls for the elimination of cash bail by 2023 and prevents police officers from reviewing their own body camera footage prior to writing reports, among other measures. Thoms also took issue with "unfunded mandates" like police and firefighter pensions.
"There needs to be some representation to fight for those issues," he said. "I'm doing some exploring. I enjoy being mayor; I'm here to work for the community and the constituents while being transparent."
If there is more than one candidate from either party on the ballot, a primary election will be held June 28, pushed back from the original date of March. The general election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.