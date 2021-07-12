Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms considering run for state Senate

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is giving serious consideration to running for the 36th District seat in the Illinois state Senate.

The seat is held by State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia. Anderson was drawn out of the 36th District during the Democratic majority-led remapping process and must run in Senate District 47 if he runs for re-election.

Thoms, a Republican, was re-elected to a second term as mayor in the April 6 municipal election. If he chooses to run for state Senate, he would be allowed to remain mayor.

"After (lawmakers) redrew the district, they left it with no incumbent," Thoms said Monday. "I've always had some frustrations with the state."

Thoms said he wasn't happy with House Bill 3653, the Police and Criminal Justice Reform Bill, passed by lawmakers in January and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February.